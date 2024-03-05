Letang, Penguins in unfamiliar position days ahead of NHL Trade Deadline

PITTSBURGH -- Kris Letang doesn’t lack experience. But what’s happening this season is new to the 18-year veteran.

For the first time since his first full NHL season in 2007-08, the 36-year-old defenseman could see the Pittsburgh Penguins sell ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline (3 p.m. ET on Friday).

"It's not strange. It feels awful, to be honest,” Letang said Tuesday. “It was our job from the beginning of the year to put ourselves in a good spot and we didn't. Now, we're here today and we have to deal with this.”

That'll start Tuesday, when Pittsburgh (27-24-8) welcomes the Columbus Blue Jackets to PPG Paints Arena (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSOH) after losing three of four on a road trip out west.

The Penguins are 10 points out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with 23 games remaining, two before the deadline. On Feb. 21, president of hockey operations and general manager Kyle Dubas said the eight games leading to March 8 would determine the Penguins’ strategy.

Perhaps the biggest decision is what to do with 29-year-old first-line wing Jake Guentzel, a pending unrestricted free agent who is currently on long-term injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

They are 3-3-0 in the first six of the eight games, losing the past three. After losing 2-0 to the Seattle Kraken on Feb. 29, the Penguins allowed three goals in the final 9:51 of a 4-3 loss at the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

The trip culminated against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday, a 6-1 loss that resulted in Penguins captain Sidney Crosby declaring his focus hadn’t shifted.