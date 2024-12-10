Capitals driven by veteran culture setters, owner says

They had a seamless change in management, with Brian MacLellan becoming solely the president of hockey operations and Chris Patrick taking over his role as general manager. Patrick, who was the associate GM last season, is also a senior vice president of hockey operations.

They then signed forward Jakub Vrana to a one-year contract on Oct. 8 and acquired forward Lars Eller in a trade from the Pittsburgh Penguins on Nov. 12. Both had previous stints in Washington and are familiar with the team and organization.

“‘Mac’ has always liked a big, heavy, talented team, and I think we’re back to that,” Leonsis said. “Last year we made the playoffs and we didn’t like how we ended. It just has a whole different feel this year.”

Leonsis said the new players have fit in largely because culture-setting veterans like Ovechkin, John Carlson and Tom Wilson have made them feel welcome.

“What I do when we bring in a new player is I sit with them and say, ‘You played for other teams, tell me what we do well, tell me where we need improvement, tell me your initial thoughts and reactions,” Leonsis said. “Dubois is a good example. He bounced around a bit, he’s having a great season, and I said to him, ‘What do you like so far?’ He said, ‘Well, two minutes after we announced the trade Alex Ovechkin called me and said welcome to the team, you’re going to love it here, you’re going to love Washington D.C.’

“He said, ‘Tom Wilson then called me and said we’re probably going to play together so I’ll come pick you up at the airport and my wife will talk to your girlfriend, and we’ll talk about the community.’ He said John Carlson called him, and he said, ‘When your bedrock guys on the team make you feel immediately a part of something, that’s how you can identify culture.’ The guys really like each other, and we have a great, great room. And the coach [Spencer Carbery], he’s kind of magical right now. He just has this charisma. He’s very leaning in, very positive. So, we’ve got it going right now, but it could all change tomorrow, right.”

What will eventually change for Washington is No. 8’s status. It won’t happen tomorrow, but Ovechkin will return to the lineup, which in theory should only make the Capitals better.

He is 27 goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record for most goals all time (894). Leonsis said he could see the spark in Ovechkin’s game before the injury, but he knows chasing the goal record is only part of the reason for it.

“He was flying, but he’s always said to us, ‘I don’t want to just break the record; I want to have a good team around and then I can break the record,’” Leonsis said. “You could see that he was just really passionate about going for it because the team was playing so well. It’ll be interesting getting him back. He’s probably still got two or three weeks. I don’t want him to rush it.

“But you can just see in the crowd, you can see it in the city that we have a really good team and Alex could break the record this year. So, there’s a heightened set of expectations and ‘Mac’ and Chris really did a good job. The players fit. The coach from Day 1 told them what was expected of them and there’s a super buy-in right now.”