Capitals driven by veteran culture setters, owner says

MANALAPAN, Fla. -- Ted Leonsis is loving that his Washington Capitals are doing what so few in the hockey industry thought they could do this season.
“No [Nicklas] Backstrom, no T.J. Oshie, no Alex Ovechkin, no player named to a 4 Nations [Face-Off] team, probably no All-Star,” Leonsis, the Capitals owner, told NHL.com on Monday. “To have the most points in the League right now, it goes to show you what all the experts know.”
The Capitals, entering Tuesday, had 40 points, tied with the Minnesota Wild and Winnipeg Jets for the NHL lead. Their .741 points percentage was tied for first with the Wild. They were first with 109 goals and their plus-35 goal differential was also tops in the League.
They started the season 13-4-1 and averaging 4.33 goals per game through 18 games with Ovechkin in the lineup scoring 15 goals before he fractured his fibula on Nov. 18.
They’re 7-2-1 and averaging 3.70 goals per game without Ovechkin, who is skating again and could be 2-3 weeks away from returning, Leonsis said.
“That’s the beauty of the NHL, that it really is a team game,” Leonsis said following Day 1 of the NHL Board of Governors meetings here. “We added a lot of depth, made big changes this year, but we also have made such investments and have such a great partnership with our AHL team, the [Hershey] Bears, and they have been the most consistent winner in the AHL. So, a lot of these kids and the coaching staff have come up through that, and they have a sense of purpose. They know what it takes to win. I think they’ve been a big secret part of our cultural ongoing success. They just expect that we’ll win and play well.”
Last season, the Capitals snuck into the Stanley Cup Playoffs as the second wild card from the Eastern Conference with 91 points (.555 points percentage). They were swept out of the playoffs by the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference First Round.
Ovechkin finished with 31 goals, but he had just eight in the first 43 games through Jan. 24. The Capitals averaged just 2.63 goals per game. They had a minus-36 goal differential.
But they remade the roster in the offseason, acquiring forwards Pierre-Luc Dubois and Andrew Mangiapane, defenseman Jakob Chychrun and goalie Logan Thompson in four separate trades, and signing forwards Taylor Raddysh and Brandon Duhaime, and defenseman Matt Roy.