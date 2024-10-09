Kraken season opener 'special' despite loss to Blues in Bylsma debut

SEATTLE -- For Dan Bylsma, it wasn’t so much about how he felt on Tuesday, when he stepped on the bench as a regular-season NHL coach for the first time since he held the same position with the Buffalo Sabres in 2016-17.

It was about how he felt on Sept. 19, the first day he started coaching the Seattle Kraken at training camp. That feeling of wanting to do something special here started then.

“I just think that the mindset that ‘Ebs’ (captain Jordan Eberle) and the guys have in that room has really been enjoyable and enlightening to me,” he said after the Kraken’s 3-2 season-opening loss to the St. Louis Blues at Climate Pledge Arena.

“We all think we have something to prove, whether it’s our last year, whether it’s me whatever it is (last being an NHL head coach) seven years ago. Every one of us has a mindset that we’re going to change this around. We’re going to do whatever it takes to put a winning product on the ice. It wasn’t on the bench tonight. It was in training camp that the guys gave it to me.”

True, but Tuesday was the start of a new era, the Bylsma coaching era, as the Kraken try to get back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, which they last qualified for in 2022-23, the second season in their history. Bylsma was named Kraken coach on May 28 after he coached Coachella Valley, the Kraken’s American Hockey League affiliate, the previous two seasons.

Tuesday was also monumental for Jessica Campbell, who was standing alongside Bylsma as the first woman to be a full-time assistant coach in the NHL. Campbell, Bylsma’s assistant in Coachella Valley, was hired by the Kraken on July 3.

The crowd gave solid cheers to the trainers and staff during the pregame introductions. When Campbell’s name was announced, the Climate Pledge Arena crowd roared. Campbell stood stoic through most of the cheer, but a small smile spread across her face as the camera panned to Bylsma.

“I was waiting to see if the reaction to me was going to be as loud. It wasn’t,” Bylsma said with a smile to laughs.

“I think there are moments as we start this season for all of us that are firsts. Ebs being a captain, it’s long overdue. It’s great to see him step on the ice as a captain for our team. (Forward) Shane Wright, he’s got a journey and he's stepping on the ice, now presenting himself as a full-time NHLer. That’s great for him. I don’t think it can be overlooked, Jessica Campbell, being a female coach in the National Hockey League for the first time. It’s great for her, great for the game.”