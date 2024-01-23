Iginla talks Top Prospects Game, famous father on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

Son of Hockey Hall of Famer playing in WHL, focused on creating own identity

Iginla_turn_up_ice

© Steve Dunsmoor, Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Tij Iginla appreciates the advantages of having a famous father, but the 2024 NHL Draft prospect is focused on creating his own identity.

Iginla, the son of Hockey Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla, is one of 40 players taking part in the 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game at Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick, on Wednesday (6:30 p.m. ET; TSN, RDS, NHLN).

"I think some people might discredit me a little bit, say he's just here because of his dad or whatever," Tij Iginla said on the latest edition of the "NHL Draft Class" podcast. "But definitely the pros of having him with me and working with me and as a dad definitely outweigh the cons, for sure."

Tij Iginla (6-foot, 186 pounds) has 55 points (31 goals, 24 assists) in 40 games for Kelowna of the Western Hockey League this season, his third in the WHL. The 17-year-old forward is No. 11 in NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of the top North American skaters for the 2024 draft.

Jarome Iginla was selected with the No. 11 pick of the 1995 NHL Draft, had 1,300 points (625 goals, 675 assists) in 1,554 NHL games and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020.

Tij Iginla also discussed what qualities most impressed him about his father, whether he believes he can play center or wing in the NHL and what sport he nearly chose instead of hockey.

The podcast is free, and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms, including iTunes, Spotify and Google Podcasts. It also is available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.

Related Content

NHL Draft Class

NHL Draft Class

NHL Draft

40 players set for CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

Yakemchuk, projected 1st-round pick in 2024 Draft, set for CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game
2024 Draft Notebook Konsta Helenius hopes to go top 5

2024 Draft Notebook: Helenius gaining experience in Liiga, looks to be top-5 pick
NHL Draft Class Podcast Artyom Levshunov most complete package

Levshunov, 'most complete package for a defenseman,' discussed on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast
5 things learned at 2024 USA Hockey All-American Game

5 things learned at 2024 USA Hockey All-American Game
All-American Game to showcase top U.S. prospects for 2024 NHL Draft

All-American Game to showcase top U.S. prospects for 2024 NHL Draft
2024 NHL Draft midterm rankings released

2024 Draft: Celebrini tops Central Scouting midterm rankings
2024 NHL Draft Diary Cole Eiserman January 12

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Cole Eiserman
Michael Hage has new outlook following injury 

2024 NHL Draft notebook: Hage has new outlook following shoulder injury 
2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini
Macklin Celebrini discusses World Juniors on 'NHL Draft Class podcast'

Celebrini’s impact at World Juniors discussed on ‘NHL Draft Class’ podcast
Tij Iginla following Jarome Iginla's path to NHL

2024 NHL Draft notebook: Iginla follows father's path
Macklin Celebrini top prospect 2024 NHL Draft makes Canada World Junior roster

Celebrini, potential No. 1 draft pick, makes Canada roster for World Juniors
2024 NHL Draft Diary Cole Eiserman December 8

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Cole Eiserman
2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas Sphere being finalized 

NHL finalizing details to hold ‘dramatic’ 2024 NHL Draft in Vegas Sphere 
Draft Notebook Cole Hutson motivated by brothers selection

2024 NHL Draft Notebook: Hutson motivated after brother chosen in 2nd round in 2022
2024 NHL Draft diary Macklin Celebrini November 23

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini
2024 NHL Draft notebook Tanner Howe looks at Bedard as role model

2024 NHL Draft Notebook: Howe using Bedard of Blackhawks as role model
Mike Richter Award top NCAA goalie watchlist

On Campus: Close, Ostman among Mike Richter Award hopefuls