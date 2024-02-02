2024 NHL Draft notebook: Gill's improved defense has scouts on notice

Rimouski defenseman also among top 15 in scoring at position in QMJHL

Spencer_Gill_1

© Iften Redjah, Rimouski (QMJHL)

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

The 2024 NHL Draft will be held on June 28-29, reportedly at Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada. NHL.com will take a closer look at some of the draft-eligible players to watch.

MONCTON, New Brunswick -- Spencer Gill had quite the homecoming as an opposing player in the 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game at Avenir Centre last month.

The right-shot defenseman with Rimouski of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League grew up in nearby Riverview, New Brunswick, before he and his family moved to Moncton two years ago.

"I grew up right across the bridge (from Moncton) and I had a lot of family and friends at the Top Prospects Game, so it was really nice," Gill said. "I guess the game could have been anywhere else and for it to be in Moncton (on Jan. 24) was really special for me. 

"I grew up here watching the Wildcats play so to be able to play here, in this type of game in front of my brothers was something else."

Spencer_Gill_2

© Iften Redjah, Rimouski (QMJHL)

The 17-year-old (6-foot-4, 185 pounds), who is No. 38 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters and a projected second-round pick in the 2024 draft, has been a steady riser on most draft boards since the opening day of the season.

Gill is a consistent puck transporter from the back end but has really worked on and improved his defensive game. He's 12th among QMJHL defensemen with 29 points (nine goals, 20 assists) in 45 games this season. He has three goals and one assist in a four-game point streak.

"Spencer's game is getting better every viewing," Central Scouting's Jean-Francois Damphousse said. "His hockey sense and puck game sticks out for a defenseman of his size. He sees the ice well, finds his options on breakouts and transition plays and is very good at the offensive blue line.

"He has the ability to produce offense from the top."

Gill, now in his second full season in the QMJHL, describes himself as smart, trustworthy, and coachable.

"I guess I'm a two-way defenseman who can also be involved offensively," he said. "I know when to join the rush and when to stay back and I'm just trusted, defensively. I'm really good at finding the good breakout passes and in the transition game for our team."

Gill said he's a big fan of New York Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson, who ranks third in the NHL among defenseman with 52 points (six goals, 46 assists) this season, including 20 on the power play.

"He's a smooth, big (6-4, 200), right-handed defenseman who can quarterback the power play, can get involved offensively," Gill said. "He's really worked on his defensive game, and it's come a long way. He's having a really good season this year and I really enjoy watching him."

Spencer_Gill_3

© Iften Redjah, Rimouski (QMJHL)

Gill was selected No. 5 by Rimouski in the 2022 QMJHL entry draft, the highest player chosen in the draft from Atlantic Canada. His improved defensive game over his two seasons has garnered the attention of NHL scouts.

"(Rimouski coach) Joel Perrault really believed in me this year and has given me a lot of opportunities," Gill said. "Our defense coach (Donald Dufresne) played in the NHL and won the Stanley Cup (with the Montreal Canadiens in 1992-93), so it's nice to learn the little details from him, those little habits to work on in practice."

Damphousse said he has witnessed an adjustment in Gill's game away from the puck.

"His defensive game has also improved," he said. "When projecting a few years ahead, with added physical strength, this player could turn out to be a solid NHL defenseman."

Gill, who won a national midget AAA championship with the Moncton Flyers in 2022, is the second of three hockey-playing brothers. His oldest brother, Dyllan, 19, is in his fourth season and is captain of Rouyn-Noranda (QMJHL). He was chosen by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the seventh round (No. 223) of the 2022 NHL Draft. Zachary, the youngest, 15, plays for the Moncton Flyers under-18 AAA team and is eligible for the 2024 QMJHL entry draft at Avenir Centre on June 8.

"Hockey was everything for the three of us," Spencer said. "We grew up playing mini-sticks, street hockey and went to Moncton home games. We played other sports, too, like soccer, but hockey was always the focus for us."

PROSPECTS ON THE RADAR (listed alphabetically)

Andrew Basha, LW, Medicine Hat (WHL): Basha (5-11, 174), No. 18 on Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters, ranks tied for 17th in the Western Hockey League with 61 points (19 goals, 42 assists) in 42 games with Medicine Hat. He participated in the 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game that featured 40 of the top 2024 NHL Draft-eligible skaters and goalies from the Canadian Hockey League on Jan. 24.

Berkly Catton, C, Spokane (WHL): A CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game participant, Catton (5-10, 170), No. 9 on Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters, is tied for fourth in the WHL with 32 goals and seventh with 73 points in 44 games. Catton also has a 54.2 face-off winning percentage (456-for-841).

Jett Luchanko, C, Guelph (OHL): The 17-year-old (5-11, 180), No. 21 on Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters, finished first overall after 10 on-ice categories during the Top Prospects Game testing on Jan. 23. Luchanko placed first in reaction with puck, and second in transition ability with puck, and also had one assist in the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game the next day. In 46 games, the right-handed shot leads Guelph with 51 points, 36 assists, 27 power-play points and 1.11 points-per game, and leads the Ontario Hockey League with 24 power-play assists. He also has won 50.2 percent of face-offs (459-for-914).

NHL Draft

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini

5 things learned from 2024 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

Boilard impresses in CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

Iginla talks Top Prospects Game, famous father on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

Yakemchuk, projected 1st-round pick in 2024 Draft, set for CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

2024 Draft Notebook: Helenius gaining experience in Liiga, looks to be top-5 pick

Levshunov, 'most complete package for a defenseman,' discussed on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

5 things learned at 2024 USA Hockey All-American Game

All-American Game to showcase top U.S. prospects for 2024 NHL Draft

2024 Draft: Celebrini tops Central Scouting midterm rankings

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Cole Eiserman

2024 NHL Draft notebook: Hage has new outlook following shoulder injury 

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini

Celebrini’s impact at World Juniors discussed on ‘NHL Draft Class’ podcast

2024 NHL Draft notebook: Iginla follows father's path

Celebrini, potential No. 1 draft pick, makes Canada roster for World Juniors

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Cole Eiserman

NHL finalizing details to hold ‘dramatic’ 2024 NHL Draft in Vegas Sphere 