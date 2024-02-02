2024 NHL Draft notebook: Gill's improved defense has scouts on notice

Gill was selected No. 5 by Rimouski in the 2022 QMJHL entry draft, the highest player chosen in the draft from Atlantic Canada. His improved defensive game over his two seasons has garnered the attention of NHL scouts.

"(Rimouski coach) Joel Perrault really believed in me this year and has given me a lot of opportunities," Gill said. "Our defense coach (Donald Dufresne) played in the NHL and won the Stanley Cup (with the Montreal Canadiens in 1992-93), so it's nice to learn the little details from him, those little habits to work on in practice."

Damphousse said he has witnessed an adjustment in Gill's game away from the puck.

"His defensive game has also improved," he said. "When projecting a few years ahead, with added physical strength, this player could turn out to be a solid NHL defenseman."

Gill, who won a national midget AAA championship with the Moncton Flyers in 2022, is the second of three hockey-playing brothers. His oldest brother, Dyllan, 19, is in his fourth season and is captain of Rouyn-Noranda (QMJHL). He was chosen by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the seventh round (No. 223) of the 2022 NHL Draft. Zachary, the youngest, 15, plays for the Moncton Flyers under-18 AAA team and is eligible for the 2024 QMJHL entry draft at Avenir Centre on June 8.

"Hockey was everything for the three of us," Spencer said. "We grew up playing mini-sticks, street hockey and went to Moncton home games. We played other sports, too, like soccer, but hockey was always the focus for us."

PROSPECTS ON THE RADAR (listed alphabetically)

Andrew Basha, LW, Medicine Hat (WHL): Basha (5-11, 174), No. 18 on Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters, ranks tied for 17th in the Western Hockey League with 61 points (19 goals, 42 assists) in 42 games with Medicine Hat. He participated in the 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game that featured 40 of the top 2024 NHL Draft-eligible skaters and goalies from the Canadian Hockey League on Jan. 24.

Berkly Catton, C, Spokane (WHL): A CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game participant, Catton (5-10, 170), No. 9 on Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters, is tied for fourth in the WHL with 32 goals and seventh with 73 points in 44 games. Catton also has a 54.2 face-off winning percentage (456-for-841).

Jett Luchanko, C, Guelph (OHL): The 17-year-old (5-11, 180), No. 21 on Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters, finished first overall after 10 on-ice categories during the Top Prospects Game testing on Jan. 23. Luchanko placed first in reaction with puck, and second in transition ability with puck, and also had one assist in the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game the next day. In 46 games, the right-handed shot leads Guelph with 51 points, 36 assists, 27 power-play points and 1.11 points-per game, and leads the Ontario Hockey League with 24 power-play assists. He also has won 50.2 percent of face-offs (459-for-914).