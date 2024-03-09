McDavid's point streak ends at 13, Oilers fall to Sabres in shootout

Warren Foegele and Ryan McLeod each had a goal and an assist, and Stuart Skinner made 25 saves for the Oilers (38-21-3), who have lost two in a row after a five-game winning streak.

"I think we just had a lot of opportunities maybe in the third to add to our lead, and if we get up to a two-goal lead, it's probably a little bit different game where we can sit back," Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said. "I thought in the third period, up until they got the goal, I thought we defended really well. I didn't think they had very much shots or offensive zone time. I thought we played it really well and unfortunately, they get that opportunity and changes the game."

Owen Power appeared to win it for Buffalo with two seconds left in overtime, but the goal was overturned after video review showed Tuch was offside.

"That was a rollercoaster -- there's no other way to explain it -- of emotions," Sabres coach Don Granato said. "I thought that our guys worked their way back into that game. Lot's gone on in the last few days. Lots of different guys in different positions in the lineup. We had some challenges very early in the game against a very good hockey team. It took us a while to dial it in and it could have went the other way at any moment. … In the process of it, you had to really hunker down, fight, even fight the psychology of things over the last few days and all of that made it a little bit more emotional."

Bryson tied it 2-2 at 11:39 of the third period, picking up a loose puck at the blue line before scoring.

"I saw the puck kind of laying there and kept it in and did the best I could to get it and things worked out," he said.