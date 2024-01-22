Roy’s return to NHL thrills friend, former teammate Bourque

Finally, Ray Bourque has something new to text to Patrick Roy, his dear friend and fellow Hall of Famer who was hired Saturday as coach of the New York Islanders.

“I’d text Patrick constantly and he’d tell me, ‘I’m going to be playing golf in Florida, this and that, but if the right situation pops up…’ ” Bourque said on Monday. “Every time a coach would be fired, I’d text him and say, ‘Alright, I guess it’s going to happen.’ And then it wouldn’t happen. And it wouldn’t happen.

“I never thought the Islanders would fire their coach, so I was surprised when they did. But I’m very happy for Patrick. He’s such a competitor, so passionate about the game.”

Bourque was in Florida on Monday, watching highlights of Roy’s maiden game with the Islanders, a 3-2 overtime win against the visiting Dallas Stars on Sunday.

“They showed Patrick at morning skate, his first day, and I could see him jumping right in,” he said. “Sometimes, when a coach comes in halfway through the season, it’s got to be a tough situation to walk in to. To see how Patrick was teaching, encouraging, yelling during the skate, and then how animated and involved he was during the game, up and down the bench with guys coming off the ice, talking to them… that’s him.

“I always thought it would be an up-and-coming young team where he’d wind up coaching next. Now he’s got a team that’s solid with some good veterans and a nice core that he’s going to be able to work with, a good goaltender, some good things in place.”