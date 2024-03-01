Hurricanes goalie Kochetkov named NHL Rookie of the Month for February

Had 1.71 goals-against average, .940 save percentage in 8 games

By NHL Public Relations
NEW YORK – Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov, who compiled a 5-3-0 record in eight appearances to lead rookies (minimum: 3 GP) in wins (t-5), goals-against average (1.71), save percentage (.940) and shutouts (2), has been named the NHL’s “Rookie of the Month” for February.

Kochetkov edged Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Matthew Knies (3-6—9 in 12 GP), Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard(2-5—7 in 7 GP), Philadelphia Flyers teammates Samuel Ersson (5‑2-1, 2.39 GAA, .909 SV%) and Tyson Foerster (5-1—6 in 6 GP), and New Jersey Devils goaltender Nico Daws (5-3-0, 3.02 GAA, .899 SV%) for the honor.

Kochetkov yielded two or fewer goals in six of his eight February contests, highlighted by a pair of 1-0 victories: Feb. 10 vs. NJD (34 SV) and Feb. 22 vs. FLA (45 SV). The latter marked the second-most saves in a shutout in franchise history – by a rookie or veteran – behind only Cam Ward (Feb. 2, 2012 at BOS: 47 SV) as well as the 12th instance in NHL history of a rookie registering a shutout with at least 45 saves (since 1955-56, when the statistic began being officially tracked).

The 24-year-old Kochetkov, the 36th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, owns a 16-10-3 record in 31 total appearances this season to sit among the rookie leaders (minimum: 3 GP) in goals-against average (1st; 2.35), shutouts (t-1st; 3), wins (2nd; 16), saves (3rd; 687) and save percentage (4th; .911). His 2.35 goals-against average also ranks second among all goaltenders, rookie or veteran, with a minimum of 20 games in 2023-24.

Kochetkov, who also was named “Rookie of the Month” for December 2022, joins Anaheim Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal (October), Bedard (November and December) and Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber (January) as a recipient this season.

Pyotr Kochetkov in February

Date

Opponent

SA

SV

GA

MIN

Result

Feb. 6

VANCOUVER

19

16

3

57:42

3-2 L

Feb. 8

COLORADO

18

16

2

39:43

5-2 W

Feb. 10

NEW JERSEY

34

34

0

63:34

1-0 OT W

Feb. 13

at Dallas

22

19

3

57:36

4-2 L

Feb. 16

at Arizona

31

30

1

60:00

5-1 W

Feb. 22

FLORIDA

45

45

0

59:57

1-0 W

Feb. 24

DALLAS

16

14

2

57:34

2-1 L

Feb. 27

at Minnesota

30

28

2

60:00

3-2 W

Totals

 

215

202

13

456:06

5-3-0

