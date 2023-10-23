NHL EDGE advanced stats section brings fans closer to game

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League (NHL®) today announced the launch of the NHL EDGE advanced stats section on NHL.com (NHL.com/EDGE), delivering Player performance metrics from the League’s Puck and Player Tracking system and taking fans deeper into the game.

NHL.com/EDGE, developed in collaboration with League partner Sportradar, contains season-long top-10 leaderboards for skaters, goalies and Clubs in various metrics, including Skating Speed, Skating Distance, Shot Speed, Shot Location (for skaters and goalies) and Puck Zone Time (allowing fans to see where the puck is located when Players are on the ice). Starting today, fans can search, sort, filter and view graphics and data visualizations for every NHL Player and Club since the 2021-22 NHL season, which includes regular-season and Stanley Cup Playoff games.

“We’ve spent years developing a best-in-class, live Puck and Player Tracking system to help grow the game, tell stories and create new fan experiences, including for arena videoboards and with broadcast partners” said Stephen McArdle, NHL Senior Executive Vice President, Digital Media & Strategic Planning. “Today’s launch marks a new and important phase in the evolution of NHL EDGE, as through our collaboration with Sportradar, fans can now access a new set of stats for their favorite teams and Players in an interactive and comparative way. Combined with the relaunch of NHL.com and the NHL App, we’re excited for users to enjoy this season’s expanded lineup of content and experiences through a more user-friendly design.”