O'Reilly has hat trick, 4 points to propel Predators past slumping Oilers

Filip Forsberg had goal and three assists, and Tommy Novak had a goal and an assist for the Predators (5-6-0). Kevin Lankinen made 33 saves.

"We're connected. We're doing the right things and just kind of moving our feet and the puck," O'Reilly said of he and linemates Forsberg and Gustav Nyquist. "And I thought we did a great job of supporting each other."

Zach Hyman and Darnell Nurse scored for Edmonton (2-7-1), which has gone 0-4-1 at Rogers Place this season. Jack Campbell made 29 saves for the Oilers, who were 10-0-2 in their past 12 games against the Predators.

"I thought we lost a lot of puck battles today," Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft said. "Didn't like seeing that. I thought our puck play wasn't good enough today. To a man not good enough -- from everybody. The only way forward is to stick together. So, that's No. 1. Stick together and work your way through it."

Nurse gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead on the power play at 9:57 when his slap shot from the top of the left face-off circle bounced off the post and in off Lankinen's back.

Forsberg tied it 1-1 25 seconds later on a wraparound at 10:22.

"We were playing against [Connor McDavid's] line and it's always tough," O'Reilly said. "… I think that was a massive play by Fil, that first goal, especially because we kind of started flat tonight. But he steps up, makes a big play and it kind of sparks us. We found our groove from there."