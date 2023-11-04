EDMONTON -- Ryan O'Reilly had a hat trick and four points when the Nashville Predators defeated the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 at Rogers Place on Saturday.
O'Reilly has hat trick, 4 points to propel Predators past slumping Oilers
Forsberg has goal, 3 assists to send Edmonton to 8th loss in 10 games
Filip Forsberg had goal and three assists, and Tommy Novak had a goal and an assist for the Predators (5-6-0). Kevin Lankinen made 33 saves.
"We're connected. We're doing the right things and just kind of moving our feet and the puck," O'Reilly said of he and linemates Forsberg and Gustav Nyquist. "And I thought we did a great job of supporting each other."
Zach Hyman and Darnell Nurse scored for Edmonton (2-7-1), which has gone 0-4-1 at Rogers Place this season. Jack Campbell made 29 saves for the Oilers, who were 10-0-2 in their past 12 games against the Predators.
"I thought we lost a lot of puck battles today," Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft said. "Didn't like seeing that. I thought our puck play wasn't good enough today. To a man not good enough -- from everybody. The only way forward is to stick together. So, that's No. 1. Stick together and work your way through it."
Nurse gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead on the power play at 9:57 when his slap shot from the top of the left face-off circle bounced off the post and in off Lankinen's back.
Forsberg tied it 1-1 25 seconds later on a wraparound at 10:22.
"We were playing against [Connor McDavid's] line and it's always tough," O'Reilly said. "… I think that was a massive play by Fil, that first goal, especially because we kind of started flat tonight. But he steps up, makes a big play and it kind of sparks us. We found our groove from there."
O'Reilly scored his first of the game 23 seconds into the second period for a 2-1 lead when he tapped in the rebound of a point shot by Forsberg.
O'Reilly then put Nashville ahead 3-1 at 3:24 with a one-timer off a cross-crease feed from Forsberg on the power play.
The Oilers got within 3-2 at 5:08 after Evan Bouchard's one-timer on the power play bounced in off Hyman.
"We go into every game thinking we are going to win," Hyman said. "So, when it doesn't happen, obviously you are not happy. It seems like it is continuing to happen. It is not fun. We know how good we can be and we know what is causing us to be in this spot. There is no magic pill. We just have to go out there and fix it.
"That is the frustrating part is that we have yet to fix those errors that continue to come up in our game. We have the recipe. We know what to do. We just have to go out there and do it."
Nashville went ahead 4-2 at 15:15 when Novak got in behind Oilers defenseman Vincent Desharnais to take a breakaway pass from Luke Evangelista before scoring top shelf on Campbell.
O'Reilly scored his third of the game for a 5-2 lead when he jammed the puck home at the side of the net at 8:22 of the third period. Play continued until O'Reilly scored on that same shift, before video review determined the puck had completely crossed the goal line on his earlier shot.
McDavid had an assist and was minus-2; Draisaitl and Hyman were each minus-3.
"I like when we put up five (goals), but to only let in two against that group is pretty remarkable," Predators coach Andrew Brunette said. "I mean, they're probably one of the highest-octane offenses in the League with the best player in hockey (McDavid) and I thought we did a good job."
Lankinen made 23 saves over the final two periods.
"He kept us in, especially we a couple of shifts there where we knew needed him," Brunette said. "I thought he was calm, I thought he was quiet, he made some big saves. Even when chaos was going around him, I thought he did a good job of keeping within himself.
NOTES: O'Reilly had his first NHL hat trick since Feb. 21 last season, when he had three goals with the Toronto Maple Leafs against the Buffalo Sabres. He has five NHL hat tricks. … Prior to Saturday, the Oilers last loss to the Predators in regulation was Oct. 20, 2018 (3-0). Predators defenseman Ryan McDonagh took warmups but did not play because of a lower-body injury. He is day to day. He was replaced in the lineup by Marc Del Gaizo, who had an assist in 18:02 of ice time in his NHL debut. … Oilers forward Raphael Lavoie was minus-1 in 9:25 of ice time in his NHL debut. … Edmonton defeated the Calgary Flames 5-2 in the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium last Sunday, in which they were the home team, but have not won at Rogers Place this season.