Marner of Maple Leafs hosts 2nd annual charity miniature golf outing

LONDON, Ontario -- Sixteen months after being carjacked, newlyweds Mitchell Marner and wife Stephanie haven’t forgotten. They probably never will.

“The important thing,” the Toronto Maple Leafs forward said, “is to try to turn a negative like that into a positive."

How do they do that when it comes to arguably the most traumatic incident in their collective lives?

Marner believes the answer is by continuing to promote and enlighten the public about mental health and the need for open discussion about it.

To that end, the 26-year-old, through his Marner Assist Foundation, hosted the second annual Sink The Stigma miniature golf event Thursday in London, where he played for the Knights of the Ontario Hockey League from 2013-2016.

The initiative raised more than $50,000 for the First Episode Mood & Anxiety Program (FEMAP), doubling the amount brought in during the inaugural event a year ago. FEMAP is a pioneering program in Canada, aiming to reverse the "first episodes" of mental illness among young individuals aged 16-25.

“When you go through adversity, it’s important that people talk about it, as difficult as it might be, instead of burying it inside,” he said. “We’re trying to promote that.

“We’re trying to let young people, all people, know that it’s good to reach out and communicate when you’re struggling.”