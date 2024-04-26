Matthews, Kucherov, Hellebuyck highlight Regular Season Awards Show on NHLN

NEW YORK – Three of the brightest stars in hockey today – Auston Matthews, Nikita Kucherov and Connor Hellebuyck – will be honored in the 2024 NHL Regular Season Awards Show. Hosted by Kathryn Tappen and Jason Demers and produced by NHL Productions, the half-hour special will premiere on NHL Network on Saturday, April 27 at 4:00 p.m. ET. The trailer is available to view here.

The show will feature interviews with Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews, winner of his third Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy in four seasons, and Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, winner of the team’s first William M. Jennings Trophy. The show will also honor Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov for winning his second career Art Ross Trophy, as well as feature highlights from the epic 2023-2024 regular season.

Following its premiere on NHL Network, the show will be available on the NHL’s YouTube channel. Steve Mayer is the executive producer and Ray Jacobs is the producer of the 2024 NHL Regular Season Awards Show.