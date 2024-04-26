Matthews, Kucherov, Hellebuyck highlight Regular Season Awards Show on NHLN

Rocket Richard, Art Ross, William M. Jennings Trophy winners to be honored

2024 NHL Awards logo

© NHL

By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK – Three of the brightest stars in hockey today – Auston Matthews, Nikita Kucherov and Connor Hellebuyck – will be honored in the 2024 NHL Regular Season Awards Show. Hosted by Kathryn Tappen and Jason Demers and produced by NHL Productions, the half-hour special will premiere on NHL Network on Saturday, April 27 at 4:00 p.m. ET. The trailer is available to view here.

The show will feature interviews with Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews, winner of his third Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy in four seasons, and Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, winner of the team’s first William M. Jennings Trophy. The show will also honor Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov for winning his second career Art Ross Trophy, as well as feature highlights from the epic 2023-2024 regular season.

Following its premiere on NHL Network, the show will be available on the NHL’s YouTube channel. Steve Mayer is the executive producer and Ray Jacobs is the producer of the 2024 NHL Regular Season Awards Show.

Latest News

‘Draft Class’ podcast: Yegorov a goalie to watch at 2024 NHL Draft

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Stanley Cup Playoffs postcard: Las Vegas

Nylander practices in full with Maple Leafs, questionable for Game 4

2024 NHL Draft Lottery set for May 7

3 Keys: Canucks at Predators, Game 3 of Western 1st Round

Panthers expect 'same difficulty level' going for sweep against Lightning

NHL EDGE stats: Golden Knights new-look power play

3 Keys: Rangers at Capitals, Game 3 of Eastern 1st Round

NHL matchups, odds to watch: April 26

Coyle putting up career numbers with Bruins now that he can train properly

Lundell steps up for Panthers in Game 3 with Bennett sidelined

Lightning coach Cooper credits ‘Hockey Night in Canada’ announcer Cole for inspiration

Tkachuk helps Panthers win Game 3, push Lightning to brink 

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini

Byfield coming of age for Kings in playoffs after breakout season

Hurricanes push Islanders to brink with Game 3 win

Islanders switch goalies, still lose Game 3 to Hurricanes