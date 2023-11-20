Makar leads 3 Stars of the Week

FIRST STAR – CALE MAKAR, D, COLORADO AVALANCHE

Makar, who collected multiple points in all three of his appearances, led the NHL with seven assists and eight points (1-7—8) to power the Avalanche (11-5-0, 22 points) to a perfect week. He scored an insurance goal early in the third period and added a helper in a 5-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken Nov. 13. Makar then recorded his 13th career three-assist and 23rd career three-point performance in an 8-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks Nov. 15. He capped the week with three more helpers in a 6-3 triumph versus the Dallas Stars Nov. 18 to become the fastest defenseman in NHL history to reach the 200-assist milestone (254 GP). The 25-year-old Makar, who won the Calder Memorial Trophy during his rookie campaign (2019-20) and since has added the James Norris Memorial Trophy, Conn Smythe Trophy and Stanley Cup (2021-22) to his résumé, ranks among the top defensemen in assists (2nd; 20), points (2nd; 24), plus/minus (t-2nd; +13) and goals (t-8th; 4) through 16 total contests this season. He also has compiled 1-12—13 during an active six-game assist/point streak dating to Nov. 7.