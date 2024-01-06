Copley out for season for Kings after ACL surgery

Pheonix Copley is out for the rest of the season for the Los Angeles Kings because of ACL surgery.

Copley was injured in practice on Dec. 15 and did not travel with the team for a 3-2 win at the Seattle Kraken on Dec. 16. The goalie was placed on long-term injured reserve by the Kings the next day.

Copley was 4-1-2 with a 3.16 goals-against average, .870 save percentage and one shutout in eight starts this season.

The 31-year-old was an unlikely catalyst in helping Los Angeles reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, when he went 24-6-3 with a 2.64 GAA, .903 save percentage and one shutout in 37 games (35 starts).

Copley is 44-16-8 with a 2.83 GAA, .899 save percentage and three shutouts in 76 NHL games (69 starts) for the St. Louis Blues, Washington Capitals and Kings.

Since the injury, David Rittich has been serving as the Kings backup behind No. 1 starter Cam Talbot, who is 14-8-3 with a 2.10 GAA, .925 save percentage and two shutouts in 25 games (24 starts) this season and was selected for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game.

Los Angeles (20-9-6), which is third in the Pacific Division, has allowed the fewest goals per game this season (2.37).