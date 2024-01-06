Copley out for season for Kings after ACL surgery

Goalie injured in practice Dec. 15, had 24 wins with Los Angeles in 2022-23

Pheonix Copley injury

© David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Pheonix Copley is out for the rest of the season for the Los Angeles Kings because of ACL surgery.

Copley was injured in practice on Dec. 15 and did not travel with the team for a 3-2 win at the Seattle Kraken on Dec. 16. The goalie was placed on long-term injured reserve by the Kings the next day.

Copley was 4-1-2 with a 3.16 goals-against average, .870 save percentage and one shutout in eight starts this season.

The 31-year-old was an unlikely catalyst in helping Los Angeles reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, when he went 24-6-3 with a 2.64 GAA, .903 save percentage and one shutout in 37 games (35 starts).

Copley is 44-16-8 with a 2.83 GAA, .899 save percentage and three shutouts in 76 NHL games (69 starts) for the St. Louis Blues, Washington Capitals and Kings.

Since the injury, David Rittich has been serving as the Kings backup behind No. 1 starter Cam Talbot, who is 14-8-3 with a 2.10 GAA, .925 save percentage and two shutouts in 25 games (24 starts) this season and was selected for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game.

Los Angeles (20-9-6), which is third in the Pacific Division, has allowed the fewest goals per game this season (2.37).

Latest News

Calgary Flames Philadelphia Flyers game recap January 6

Frost lifts Flyers past Flames one game after being healthy scratch
Chicago Blackhawks Connor Bedard injury status update

Bedard placed on injured reserve by Blackhawks with fractured jaw
Oliver Bjorkstrand cancels Airbnb after All Star selection

Bjorkstrand cancels San Diego Airbnb reservation after All-Star game selection
NHL betting odds for January 6 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 6
Dallas Stars host fan from Make A Wish Foundation

Stars spend day with young fan from Make-A-Wish Foundation
NHL Buzz news and notes January 6

NHL Buzz: Zuccarello to return for Wild against Blue Jackets
2023-24 NHL trades

2023-24 NHL Trade Tracker
Vancouver Canucks New Jersey Devils game preview January 6

Canucks at Devils
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
NHL On Tap news and notes January 6

NHL On Tap: McDavid, Oilers go for 7th straight win
NHL Morning Skate for January 6

NHL Morning Skate for January 6
Winnipeg Jets Anaheim Ducks game recap January 5

Jets defeat Ducks for 5th straight win, extend point streak to 11
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
CHL notebook Canucks prospect Hunter Brzustewicz shining

CHL notebook: Canucks prospect Brzustewicz shining in OHL
Vasily Ponomarev arrival just in time for Hurricanes

Ponomarev makes most of late call-up, scores for Hurricanes in NHL debut
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
Carolina Hurricanes Washington Capitals game recap January 5

Hurricanes score 5 straight in 3rd, rally past Capitals