Kaprizov leads 3 Stars of the Week

NEW YORK – Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov, Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak and Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending Jan. 21.

FIRST STAR – KIRILL KAPRIZOV, LW, MINNESOTA WILD

Kaprizov shared the League lead in points and goals last week with 5-3--8 in four games, helping the Wild (20-21-5, 45 points) win three of four starts and move within six points of the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. He tallied points in all four games, beginning with an assist in a 5-0 win vs. the New York Islanders Jan. 15 to help Marc-Andre Fleury record his 552nd career NHL win. He later registered an assist in a 7-3 loss at Tampa Bay Jan. 18, tallied 2-1--3 including the game-winning goal in a 6-4 win at Florida Jan. 19 and notched his third career hat trick in a 5-2 win at Carolina Jan. 21. The fourth-year Wild star became the fourth player in franchise history with 3+ career hat tricks, joining Marian Gaborik (9), Zach Parise (3) and Matt Boldy (3). Kaprizov, who is set to skate in his third consecutive and career NHL All-Star Weekend when he heads to Toronto Feb. 1-3, leads Minnesota in scoring this season with 42 points (18-24--42) in 39 games. He increased his career goal tally with the Wild to 132, tied with Jason Zucker for fourth place on the franchise's all-time list.