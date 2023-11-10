Latest News

Cronin discusses 1st chance as coach with Ducks on "The Chirp" podcast
NHL Buzz: Savoie to make NHL debut for Sabres
Fantasy spin: NHL EDGE stats this week
Nylander rides subway to Maple Leafs game 
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Bruins-Canadiens, Stars-Wild highlight weekend schedule
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
NHL On Tap: Flames go for 3rd straight win against Maple Leafs, former GM
Oilers believe they can turn season around despite sluggish start
Barrasso built off brilliant 1st NHL season en route to Hall of Fame
Barrasso ‘was glue in net’ for Penguins’ Cup-winning teams, Lemieux says
NHL Morning Skate for November 10
Blackwood makes 39 saves, Sharks hold off Oilers
Rust scores in OT, Penguins defeat Kings 
Bjorkstrand scores late in 3rd period, Kraken defeat Avalanche
Connor scores hat trick, Jets defeat Predators for 3rd straight win
Thomas scores in 5th straight, Blues edge Coyotes in Zucker’s return
Bedard’s 2 goals, 2 assists boost Blackhawks to win against Lightning

Jagr to have No. 68 retired by Penguins against Kings in February

Forward played 11 seasons with Pittsburgh, ranks 2nd in points in NHL history

Jaromir-Jagr-Penguins

© Denis Brodeur/NHLI via Getty Images

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Jaromir Jagr will have his No. 68 retired by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Feb. 18 when they host the Los Angeles Kings at PPG Paints Arena.

Jagr will join Mario Lemieux (66) and Michel Briere (21) as the only Penguins to have their numbers retired.

"Feb. 18? OK, I'll be there," Jagr said Friday in one of two videos posted by the Penguins on social media. "Pittsburgh, I'm coming home."

Selected by Pittsburgh in the first round (No. 5) of the 1990 NHL Draft, Jagr is second in NHL history with 1,921 points (766 goals, 1,155 games) in 1,733 games, behind Wayne Gretzky (2,857 points; 894 goals, 1,963 assists in 1,487 games). He is fourth all-time in goals and games played, and fifth in assists and his 135 game-winning goals are the most in NHL history.

The right wing played 11 seasons for Pittsburgh from 1991-2001 and had 1,079 points (439 goals, 640 assists) in 806 games, fourth-most in its history behind Lemieux (1,723 points), Sidney Crosby (1,516 points) and Evgeni Malkin (1,243 points).

"I was the first guy from Europe ever to play for Pittsburgh. So they were treating me like I was their kid," Jagr said in another video. "I had so much fun. I never had that much fun, ever. I lived the life in Pittsburgh. It was just perfect."

Jagr helped the Penguins win the Stanley Cup in 1991 and 1992, their first two championships. He had 147 points (65 goals, 82 assists) in 140 postseason games with Pittsburgh.

Voted to the NHL's First All-Star Team seven times, the 51-year-old has played 24 NHL seasons for nine different teams. With the Penguins, he won the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP in 1998-99 and the Art Ross Trophy as scoring leader five times (1994-95, 1997-2001).

On July 11, 2001, Jagr was traded from Pittsburgh to the Washington Capitals, with whom he would play 190 games during three seasons. He also played for the New York Rangers (277 games), Philadelphia Flyers (73 games), Dallas Stars (34 games), Boston Bruins (11 games), New Jersey Devils (139 games), Florida Panthers (181 games) and Calgary Flames (22 games).

Jagr last played in the NHL on Dec. 31, 2017 with the Flames at age 45.

A native of Kladno, Czechia, Jagr has been majority owner of Rytiri Kladno of the Czech Extraliga since 2011-12 and has played for them since Feb. 3, 2018. He had 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 26 games last season, his 35th straight participating in competitive hockey.