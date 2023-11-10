Jagr to have No. 68 retired by Penguins against Kings in February

Jaromir Jagr will have his No. 68 retired by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Feb. 18 when they host the Los Angeles Kings at PPG Paints Arena.

Jagr will join Mario Lemieux (66) and Michel Briere (21) as the only Penguins to have their numbers retired.

"Feb. 18? OK, I'll be there," Jagr said Friday in one of two videos posted by the Penguins on social media. "Pittsburgh, I'm coming home."

Selected by Pittsburgh in the first round (No. 5) of the 1990 NHL Draft, Jagr is second in NHL history with 1,921 points (766 goals, 1,155 games) in 1,733 games, behind Wayne Gretzky (2,857 points; 894 goals, 1,963 assists in 1,487 games). He is fourth all-time in goals and games played, and fifth in assists and his 135 game-winning goals are the most in NHL history.