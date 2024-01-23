Gallant would be ‘happy’ to coach in NHL again 

MONCTON, New Brunswick -- Gerard Gallant is enjoying spending time with his grandchildren but wouldn't mind another opportunity as an NHL coach.

"I think people know (I'm available)," Gallant said. "I'm only 60 years old. They know I want to coach again so if the opportunity comes up, I'd be happy to. We'll see where it goes. I have no idea what's going to happen but I'm enjoying my time home with my family now.

"I get a chance to go to Florida a little bit and also see my grandkids, so I take a lot of good in what happened."

Gallant is here to serve as an honorary coach at the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game on Wednesday (6:30 p.m. ET; TSN, RDS, NHLN), which features 40 of the top 2024 NHL Draft-eligible players from the Canadian Hockey League.

Gallant was fired as New York Rangers coach on May 6, five days after they were eliminated by the New Jersey Devils in seven games in the Eastern Conference First Round.

Just like they did against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the conference final the previous season, the Rangers held a 2-0 lead in games against the Devils before losing the series. Against the Devils, the Rangers scored a total of two goals in the four losses.

In two seasons in New York, Gallant went 99-46-19 for a .662 points percentage, which was fifth best in the NHL in that span.

He was a finalist for the Jack Adams Award as the top coach in the NHL in 2021-22, but only lasted two seasons.

"I'm waiting, I'm hoping, you know, if something comes up," Gallant said. "Obviously, I'd like to be coaching again in the National Hockey League but we'll see. I haven't talked to anybody, and I'm not waiting by the phone. If the phone rings, I'll be very happy, but I'm not sitting, waiting."