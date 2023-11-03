Bobrovsky makes 22 saves, Panthers shut out Red Wings

It was Bobrovsky’s first shutout of the season and 39th of his NHL career in his 650th game.

“I’m obviously not thinking about my personal achievements or my career achievements out there,” he said. “That’s a good team that is ahead of us in the standings, and we have to work hard to catch them.”

Steven Lorentz and Anton Lundell each scored his first goal of the season for Florida (5-3-1), which extended its point streak to four games (3-0-1).

“We have to grind a little bit to score right now, but that’s fine,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. “We’re learning how to battle and grind, and we’re a pretty good defensive team even with a lot of new faces in our lineup.”