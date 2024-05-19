Barkov wins Selke Trophy as best defensive forward

Panthers center took team-leading 1,100 face-offs, was 5th among NHL forwards at plus-33

By NHL Public Relations
NEW YORK -- Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov is the 2023-24 recipient of the Frank J. Selke Trophy, recognizing “the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game,” as selected by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Barkov is a Selke winner for the second time in his career, having become the first winner in franchise history in 2020-21. Adding a third-place finish in voting in 2021-22, the Panthers captain has been a Selke Trophy finalist in three of the past four seasons.

As the first choice on 165 of the 194 ballots and a top-five pick of 192 voters, Barkov was a runaway winner with 1,817 voting points. Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal, a Selke finalist for the first time since 2009-10, finished second in voting with 539 points. Staal was followed closely by first-time Selke finalist Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs, who garnered 514 points for third place.

Barkov was a key contributor to the Atlantic Division champion Panthers finishing the season tied for first place in the NHL in goals-against per game (2.41, excluding two GA for shootout losses). It also marked the lowest such figure in franchise history, topping the 2.44 set in 2015-16. Barkov took a team-leading 1,100 face-offs and posted a win rate of 57.3%, ranking ninth in the NHL (min. 50 GP/500 face-offs). He placed fifth among NHL forwards in plus-minus with a +33 rating, the second-highest figure in his 11-year NHL career. The puck was in the offensive zone for 46.3% of the time Barkov was on the ice at even strength according to NHL EDGE tracking data, ranking in the 97th percentile among NHL skaters, and in the defensive zone for just 35.3% of the time (97th percentile).

2023-24 Selke Trophy Voting

Points

(1st-2nd-3rd-4th-5th)

1.

Aleksander Barkov, FLA

1817

(165-19-5-3-0)

2.

Jordan Staal, CAR

539

(4-38-28-22-27)

3.

Auston Matthews, TOR

514

(2-36-26-31-19)

4.

Sam Reinhart, FLA

440

(12-18-27-14-17)

5.

Anze Kopitar, LAK

440

(0-24-36-24-20)

6.

Roope Hintz, DAL

315

(2-21-18-15-13)

7.

Adam Lowry, WPG

308

(0-14-19-30-25)

8.

Seth Jarvis, CAR

152

(0-10-7-13-8)

9.

Sidney Crosby, PIT

85

(2-1-3-12-7)

10.

Joel Eriksson Ek, MIN

65

(0-3-5-5-4)

11.

Sebastian Aho, CAR

52

(1-3-3-1-3)

12.

Jason Dickinson, CHI

38

(0-1-3-1-13)

13.

Nick Suzuki, MTL

30

(0-1-0-5-8)

14.

Jason Robertson, DAL

28

(1-2-0-1-1)

15.

J.T. Miller, VAN

28

(1-1-1-2-0)

16.

Vincent Trocheck, NYR

26

(1-0-3-0-1)

17.

Mitch Marner, TOR

23

(1-0-1-2-2)

18.

William Karlsson, VGK

20

(1-0-0-1-7)

19.

Nico Hischier, NJD

19

(0-1-1-2-1)

20.

Mikael Backlund, CGY

15

(1-0-1-0-0)

21.

Blake Coleman, CGY

13

(0-0-2-1-0)

22.

Charlie Coyle, BOS

11

(0-1-0-0-4)

t-23.

Anthony Cirelli, TBL

7

(0-0-1-0-2)

Conor Garland, VAN

7

(0-0-1-0-2)

25.

Robert Thomas, STL

6

(0-0-0-2-0)

26.

Elias Pettersson, VAN

6

(0-0-0-1-3)

t-27.

Jamie Benn, DAL

5

(0-0-1-0-0)

Brad Marchand, BOS

5

(0-0-1-0-0)

Pavel Zacha, BOS

5

(0-0-1-0-0)

t-30.

Nic Dowd, WSH

3

(0-0-0-1-0)

Brandon Hagel, TBL

3

(0-0-0-1-0)

Alex Kerfoot, ARI

3

(0-0-0-1-0)

Jordan Martinook, CAR

3

(0-0-0-1-0)

Connor McDavid, EDM

3

(0-0-0-1-0)

Mika Zibanejad, NYR

3

(0-0-0-1-0)

36.

Ryan O’Reilly, NSH

2

(0-0-0-0-2)

t-37.

Jesper Bratt, NJD

1

(0-0-0-0-1)

Kevin Fiala, LAK

1

(0-0-0-0-1)

Tyson Foerster, PHI

1

(0-0-0-0-1)

Scott Laughton, PHI

1

(0-0-0-0-1)

Nathan MacKinnon, COL

1

(0-0-0-0-1)

* (10-7-5-3-1 points allocation)

The NHL is announcing its 2023-24 trophy winners during pregame programming ahead of Stanley Cup Playoff games on national rightsholders ESPN, Sportsnet and TVA Sports; at the 2024 NHL Awards show at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on June 27 and at the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft in Las Vegas on June 28. ESPN’s announcements are being made on its studio show The Point leading into its game coverage.

The NHL continues its series of trophy winner announcements on Wednesday, May 22, when the winner of the Jack Adams Award will be unveiled.

For more information:

* Selke Trophy page at Records.NHL.com

* 2024 NHL Awards Information Guide

