McDavid, Draisaitl score, Oilers defeat Blackhawks for 8th win in row

Skinner makes 25 saves for Edmonton; Dickinson has goal for Chicago

Recap: Oilers at Blackhawks 1.9.24

By Bruce Miles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CHICAGO -- Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each scored to help the Edmonton Oilers win their eighth straight game, 2-1 against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Tuesday.

Stuart Skinner made 25 saves for the Oilers (21-15-1), who also had an eight-game winning streak this season from Nov. 24-Dec. 12.

Jason Dickinson scored for the Blackhawks (12-27-2). Petr Mrazek made 13 saves.

Dickinson put Chicago up 1-0 at 5:52 of the first period. The goal came after Mrazek stopped McDavid in close. Dickinson skated up the left wing, moved into the slot and put a wrist shot past Skinner’s stick.

Draisaitl tied the game 1-1 at 8:05, taking a pass in the slot from Ryan McLeod and pushing it past Mrazek. Darnell Nurse had sprung McLeod with a pass out from the defensive zone.

McDavid gave Edmonton a 2-1 lead at 1:02 of the second period, taking a long pass from Mattias Ekholm at the blue line, stickhandling to in front of the net and scoring on the forehand.

An apparent goal by Zach Hyman at 3:08 of the third period was overturned after Chicago challenged and video review determined Draisaitl was offside.

Latest News

Linus Ullmark leaves Boston Bruins game with injury

Ullmark leaves Bruins game with injury
NHL Fan mailbag for January 10

Mailbag: Capitals' trade deadline approach; Jets' recent success
Boston Bruins Arizona Coyotes game recap January 9

Schmaltz scores in OT, Coyotes recover to defeat Bruins
Columbus Blue Jackets Winnipeg Jets game recap January 9

Jets shut out Blue Jackets for 7th straight win, push point streak to 13
Anaheim Ducks Nashville Predators game recap January 9

Terry has goal, assist, Ducks top Predators to end 5-game skid
State Your Case: Emerging defensemen Brock Faber, Thomas Harley

State Your Case: Emerging defensemen Faber, Harley
Maple Leafs Meeker Stanowski goal debate unsolved after 77 years

Meeker-Stanowski goal-scoring mystery remains unsolved after 77 years
Vancouver Canucks New York Islanders game recap January 9

Canucks defeat slumping Islanders for 3rd straight win
Ottawa Senators Calgary Flames game recap January 9

Flames score 4 in 3rd, hand Senators 4th straight loss
Seattle Kraken Buffalo Sabres game recap January 9

Kraken defeat Sabres for 7th win in row, run point streak to 11
Los Angeles Kings Tampa Bay Lightning game recap January 9

Perbix, Lightning rally for OT win against Kings
San Jose Sharks Toronto Maple Leafs game recap January 9

Nylander has 3 assists, Maple Leafs defeat Sharks for 4th straight win
Florida Panthers St. Louis Blues game recap January 9

Tkachuk gets hat trick, Panthers cruise past Blues for 8th straight win
Connor Helleybuck dad entertains Winnipeg Jets fans

Hellebuyck’s dad entertains Jets fans with social media posts during Mentors Trip
Jamie Drysdale joins Philadelphia ready to make team debut

Drysdale expected to make Flyers debut against Canadiens after trade from Ducks
NHL Buzz news and notes January 9

NHL Buzz: Pelech back for Islanders against Canucks
Seattle Kraken Jaden Schwartz playing status returning to lineup

Schwartz will play for Kraken at Sabres after recovery from upper-body injury 
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games