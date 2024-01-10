McDavid, Draisaitl score, Oilers defeat Blackhawks for 8th win in row

Stuart Skinner made 25 saves for the Oilers (21-15-1), who also had an eight-game winning streak this season from Nov. 24-Dec. 12.

Jason Dickinson scored for the Blackhawks (12-27-2). Petr Mrazek made 13 saves.

Dickinson put Chicago up 1-0 at 5:52 of the first period. The goal came after Mrazek stopped McDavid in close. Dickinson skated up the left wing, moved into the slot and put a wrist shot past Skinner’s stick.

Draisaitl tied the game 1-1 at 8:05, taking a pass in the slot from Ryan McLeod and pushing it past Mrazek. Darnell Nurse had sprung McLeod with a pass out from the defensive zone.

McDavid gave Edmonton a 2-1 lead at 1:02 of the second period, taking a long pass from Mattias Ekholm at the blue line, stickhandling to in front of the net and scoring on the forehand.

An apparent goal by Zach Hyman at 3:08 of the third period was overturned after Chicago challenged and video review determined Draisaitl was offside.