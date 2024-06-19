Brodeur celebrates Devils' 1st Stanley Cup championship in emotional photo

Jubilant hour visualized following 4-game sweep of Red Wings in 1995

Stan_Marty

© George Falkowski

By Stan Fischler
Special to NHL.com

Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday.

This week returns to his "Picture Is Worth 100 Words" feature. The photo taken by George Falkowski aptly depicts the thrill of Stanley Cup victory for both a player and a reporter who covered the event for SportsChannel in New York.

The jubilant hour after a Stanley Cup win is visualized in this scene June 24, 1995, after Martin Brodeur helped the New Jersey Devils to their first NHL championship with a four-game sweep of the Detroit Red Wings in the best-of-7 Stanley Cup Final. The goalie went 16-4 with a 1.67 goals-against average, .927 save percentage and three shutouts in 20 games.

While Marty did his job, I covered that series for SportsChannel. After finishing my interviews, I congratulated the hero. Brodeur later said, "From a minute left in the final game to zero on the clock was the greatest time I ever had -- the best minute of my life!"

Latest News

Hage endures tragedy, injury on road to 2024 NHL Draft

Dickinson takes huge step in production ahead of 2024 NHL Draft

Parascak lauded for maturity, cerebral approach entering 2024 NHL Draft

Oilers hold off Panthers in Game 5, stay alive again in Cup Final

Oilers vs. Panthers, Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final: Instant reaction

2024 Stanley Cup Final schedule

Stanley Cup Final Game 5 live blog: Oilers vs. Panthers

Panthers poke fun at haters with Game 5 rally towel

Foegele rocks Bryant T-shirt ahead of Games 4, 5

Hronek signs 8-year, $58 million contract with Canucks

Tatum cheers on Tkachuk after winning NBA title

Tkachuk's old high school classmate Tatum helps Celtics win NBA Finals

Goodrow placed on waivers by Rangers

Oilers hoping depth helps extend Cup Final against Panthers in Game 5

Silayev had 'really exceptional year,' Central Scouting tells 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

Lomberg returns to Panthers lineup for Game 5, ‘has full gas tank’ 

Tkachuk, Panthers look to 'capture the biggest goal of our lifetime' in Game 5 against Oilers

3 Keys: Oilers at Panthers, Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final