Brodeur celebrates Devils' 1st Stanley Cup championship in emotional photo

Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday.

This week returns to his "Picture Is Worth 100 Words" feature. The photo taken by George Falkowski aptly depicts the thrill of Stanley Cup victory for both a player and a reporter who covered the event for SportsChannel in New York.

The jubilant hour after a Stanley Cup win is visualized in this scene June 24, 1995, after Martin Brodeur helped the New Jersey Devils to their first NHL championship with a four-game sweep of the Detroit Red Wings in the best-of-7 Stanley Cup Final. The goalie went 16-4 with a 1.67 goals-against average, .927 save percentage and three shutouts in 20 games.

While Marty did his job, I covered that series for SportsChannel. After finishing my interviews, I congratulated the hero. Brodeur later said, "From a minute left in the final game to zero on the clock was the greatest time I ever had -- the best minute of my life!"