Bedard mingles with Crosby at NHL Player Media Tour

Latest News

Seth Jones wants to be next Chicago Blackhawks captain

Seth Jones wants to be next Blackhawks captain after Toews departure
Bill Daly says NHL Australia debut great opportunity for hockey

1st NHL games in Australia ‘great opportunity for the sport’
New York Mets give away hockey-style jerseys

Vesey, Haula, Clutterbuck visit Mets during hockey jersey night
Matthew Tkachuk full participant for Florida Panthers training camp

Tkachuk to be full participant at start of Panthers training camp
Nick Holden retires from NHL

Holden retires, accepts player development role with Golden Knights
nhl fantasy hockey top 250 200 rankings drafts players big board

Fantasy hockey top 250 player rankings
Boston Bruins announce Historic 100 players in team history

Bruins announce 'Historic 100', most legendary players in their history
nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
Free agency signings 2023

NHL Free Agent Tracker
St Louis Blues Torey Krug training camp status

Krug out for start of Blues training camp with foot injury
Behind The Glass series on Kings training camp premieres October 2

'Behind The Glass' docuseries on Kings training camp to debut
NHL list of captains

List of NHL captains
Hampus Lindholm talks role as leader on Boston after Bergeron Krejci

Lindholm of Bruins talks Bergeron, Krejci legacies in Q&A with NHL.com
Quinn Hughes named captain of Vancouver Canucks

Hughes named Canucks captain, replaces Horvat
Montreal Canadiens Caufield Slafkovsky training camp status

Caufield to start Canadiens training camp on time after shoulder surgery
Zach Parise will not attend Islanders training camp remains UFA

Parise won't attend Islanders camp, remains unrestricted free agent
Matt Pinchevsky joins list of Black coaches in college hockey

Color of Hockey: Pinchevsky set to coach University of Southern Maine

Bedard mingles with Crosby at NHL Player Media Tour

No. 1 pick by Blackhawks in 2023 Draft said opportunity to meet idol 'has been great for me'

Connor Bedard chatting with Sidney Crosby at PMT

© Chicago Blackhawks

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Connor Bedard had a chance to mingle with some of the League’s superstars during the NHL North American Player Media Tour on Tuesday.

But without a doubt, the biggest highlight for the 18-year-old Chicago Blackhawks forward was the opportunity to talk with the player he called his idol: Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby.

“Of course, my childhood idol in the hockey world and is such a good, genuine guy,” Bedard told NHL.com. “For me to kind of spend some time with him and learn about him, the way he kind of handles himself and everything, has been great for me.”

The meeting between Bedard, No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, and Crosby, the No. 1 pick in the 2005 NHL Draft, was captured in photos by the Blackhawks and Penguins while each player was waiting to do some one-ice video captures at America First Center, which is the practice facility of the Vegas Golden Knights’ American Hockey League affiliate.

Later in day, Bedard discussed the meeting with Crosby and the idea that their next meeting could come on opening night, when Chicago visits Pittsburgh on Oct. 10 (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+).

“That would be awesome,” Bedard said. “I try not to think about it too much right now, [I’m focused] on training camp and everything leading up. But if I was there and playing against him and that team, obviously it’s a pretty legendary group with him and (Evgeni) Malkin and (Kris) Letang, (Erik) Karlsson of course. That would be pretty special.”

Bedard is expected to be pretty special himself.

Perhaps the most-hyped draft prospect since Connor McDavid, who was selected by the Edmonton Oilers with the No. 1 pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, and Crosby himself, Bedard is already being looked at as the new face of the Blackhawks, who are entering a season without franchise stalwarts Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews for the first time since 2007-08.

Expectations for Connor Bedard's rookie season

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said Bedard is the latest example of the young, exciting players coming into the NHL.

“Really what excites me about this year is really a progression of what’s excited me about the last several years. I think the game is in a really, really good place. I think the game on the ice and the skill that our players have is at all-time high levels, and Connor Bedard is just the latest example of that,” Daly said. “And while I haven’t seen him play personally, by all accounts, he’s a generational player and adds to the roster of generational players we have in the League already. I think it’s got to be exciting for the League. Obviously, I know it’s exciting for the Blackhawks and their fans. Add another one to the stable, which is great for us.”

When asked if the possible Bedard-Crosby matchup on opening night was intentional, Daly said: “Yeah, for sure. All three of our matchups on opening night were strategic in nature, and you know, there was a real interest in seeing Connor Bedard on the first night of the season go against Sidney Crosby.”

Bedard, who led the Western Hockey League in goals (71) and points (143) in 57 games with Regina last season, said he tries to insert some of Crosby’s game into his own.

“Just his playmaking and the way he controls the game in the offensive zone is pretty incredible,” Bedard said. “Just his complete game. He’s such a 200-foot player, so you can learn a lot from him.”

Connor Bedard displays his skills at NHLPA Rookie Showcase

Bedard is expected to help the Blackhawks expedite their current rebuild. After winning the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015, Chicago has failed to qualify for the playoffs in five of the past six seasons.

Crosby can relate to Bedard’s situation.

When he was selected by Pittsburgh in the 2005 draft, the Penguins had finished in last in the Atlantic Division in three straight seasons. And although they would finish in last again during Crosby’s rookie season in 2005-06, the Penguins would make the playoffs in each of the next 16 seasons, including winning the Cup in 2009, 2016 and 2017.

As a result, the opportunity Bedard has had at the player media tour to meet Crosby, as well as Anze Kopitar of the Los Angeles Kings and Jack Eichel of the Vegas Golden Knights, isn’t lost on him.

“I mean, I think for myself, it’s a lot of people I grew up watching that you want to be like, of course,” Bedard said. “I think it’s pretty good for me and the younger guys to get to meet them and see, like I said with Sid, how they carry themselves. It’s been good.”

NHL.com columnist Nicholas J. Cotsonika contributed to this report