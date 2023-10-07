Latest News

NHL preseason results October 6

Preseason roundup: Devils shut out Islanders, finish undefeated
Jack Eichel seeks Stanley Cup repeat with Vegas

Eichel hungry for another Stanley Cup championship with Golden Knights
Sabres' Savoie to practice after upper-body injury

Savoie practices with Sabres for 1st time since upper-body injury
NHL Buzz: Knight to start season in AHL for Panthers

NHL Buzz: Panthers assign Knight to AHL to start season
Jamie Drysdale signs 3 year contract with Anaheim Ducks

Drysdale signs 3-year contract with Ducks, was restricted free agent
Washington Capitals canine calendar photoshoot

Capitals pose with their dogs, rescue animals for annual calendar
Winnipeg Jets 2023-24 season preview

Jets season preview: Future of Hellebuyck, Scheifele must be decided
Klingberg expected to be ready for Maple Leafs season opener

Klingberg expected to be 'full-go' for Maple Leafs season opener
fantasy hockey nhl network draft advice tv show analysis

NHL Network fantasy hockey draft preview
Preseason roundup: O’Reilly gets 1st goal with Predators

Preseason roundup: O’Reilly gets 1st goal with Predators
nhl fantasy hockey rookies best prospects rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings
nhl fantasy hockey sleepers candidates draft steals

Fantasy hockey top 10 sleepers, deep sleeper picks
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
nhl projections fantasy hockey forward point stats

Fantasy hockey forward point projections
Potential NHL milestones for 2023-24 NHL season

2023-24 NHL season could be filled with milestones
Washington Capitals 2023-24 season preview

Capitals season preview: Aging core must stay healthy
Coyotes' Tourigny evolves, clicks with players

Tourigny clicks with Coyotes players after evolving as coach
Stanley Cup predictions for 2023-24 NHL season

Stanley Cup predictions for 2023-24 NHL season

Canucks 3, Flames 1

Recap: Flames at Canucks 10.06.23

Phillip Di Giuseppe had a goal and an assist for the Vancouver Canucks in their 3-1 win against the Calgary Flames at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Friday.

Thatcher Demko made 17 saves for the Canucks, who finished the preseason 2-3-1.

Nazem Kadri scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves for the Flames, who went 4-3-1.

Tyler Myers gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead 1:09 into the first period when he scored from the high slot.

Kadri tied it 1-1 at 15:18, poking in a loose puck.

Teddy Blueger scored on a breakaway at 13:55 of the second period to give the Canucks a 2-1 lead.

Di Giuseppe made it 3-1 with 47 seconds left in the second when an errant pass caromed to him alone in front.

A moment of silence was held before the game in honor of Chris Snow. The Flames vice president of hockey operations and assistant general manager died Sept. 30 from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) at age 42.