Golden Knights lose to Ducks, drop to 2nd wild card in West

Vegas, which entered the day third in the Pacific Division, fell one point behind the Los Angeles Kings, who won 5-4 in overtime against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.

As a result, the Golden Knights will play the Dallas Stars, who finished first in the Central Division and Western Conference, in the first round of the playoffs. Vegas eliminated Dallas in six games in the Western Conference Final last season.

“Every team that's left standing is a good hockey team. There's no easy path to winning, so, you know, we understand that every game is going to be a battle. I think we should be pretty excited. It's a great opportunity for our team,” Vegas forward Jack Eichel said. “It was a tight-checking series last year. Obviously, the first two games in that series went to overtime and, you know, they're a great hockey team.”