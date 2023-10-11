WestJet NHL Fan Park to be part of 2023 Heritage Classic festivities

NEW YORK -- 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic™ festivities will begin at Edmonton ICE District Fan Park with the WestJet NHL® Fan Park, a free two-day, non-ticketed fan festival open to the public. On Oct. 27 and 28, the NHL and its corporate partners will treat hockey fans to many fun interactions and experiences, a myriad of family-friendly hockey interactives, the United by Hockey Mobile Museum, a celebration of hockey’s trailblazers, changemakers and business leaders spanning across multiple underrepresented and multicultural demographics, musical performances by local cover bands (The Barkells and The Troubadours), giveaways, food, and a special appearance by the oldest and most revered trophy in sports – the Stanley Cup®.

The free two-day outdoor fan park will serve as a preview of the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic, the much-anticipated outdoor game between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton on Sunday, Oct. 29 (5 p.m. MT, Sportsnet, TVA Sports, TBS, Max in the U.S.). A 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic game ticket is not required for entry to WestJet NHL Fan Park.

WHAT:

WestJet NHL Fan Park

WHEN:

Friday, Oct. 27, 2023: 3 p.m. – 9 p.m. MT

Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. MT

WHERE:

Edmonton ICE District Fan Park

10128 104 Avenue NW (Immediately east of Rogers Place between 102 Street and 101 Street)

Edmonton, AB T5J 4Y8

The following hockey-themed experiences to engage fans by more than a dozen official NHL partners will be free and open to the public during operating hours at WestJet NHL Fan Park:

WestJet: Visit the WestJet Surfside Slapshot and beat the chill by taking your best shot at winning some beach-themed swag or the daily grand prize of flights for two to a sunny southern destination.

Visit the WestJet Surfside Slapshot and beat the chill by taking your best shot at winning some beach-themed swag or the daily grand prize of flights for two to a sunny southern destination. Tim Hortons: Enjoy a free hot coffee or hot chocolate at the Tims Beverage Truck and make your Hockey Challenge picks for a chance to win a 2024 Hyundai KONA with free Esso gas for a year.

Enjoy a free hot coffee or hot chocolate at the Tims Beverage Truck and make your Hockey Challenge picks for a chance to win a 2024 Hyundai KONA with free Esso gas for a year. Canadian Tire: As a proud partner of the NHL, Canadian Tire is excited to present the Chill Zone at WestJet NHL Fan Park. Show us your skills on air hockey tables made completely out of ice, snap a selfie in front of our ice wall, and score exclusive prizes you won’t want to miss!”

As a proud partner of the NHL, Canadian Tire is excited to present the Chill Zone at WestJet NHL Fan Park. Show us your skills on air hockey tables made completely out of ice, snap a selfie in front of our ice wall, and score exclusive prizes you won’t want to miss!” CAT: Hockey fans visiting the Cat hockey booth at the WestJet NHL Fan Park can win Cat branded prizes, sit in and get pictures with Cat equipment, learn about The Cat Rental Store offerings and enter for a chance to win a LEGO Technic App-Controlled Cat D11 Bulldozer.

Hockey fans visiting the Cat hockey booth at the WestJet NHL Fan Park can win Cat branded prizes, sit in and get pictures with Cat equipment, learn about The Cat Rental Store offerings and enter for a chance to win a LEGO Technic App-Controlled Cat D11 Bulldozer. Edmonton Oilers: Hunter, the Oilers mascot, will be on-site interacting with fans.

Hunter, the Oilers mascot, will be on-site interacting with fans. Esso: Thanks to Esso and the Esso Medals program, fans will have the chance to share the ice that the players play on and take a photo as if they are standing at center ice. Don't forget to share your photos on social media using #essomedals #heritageclassic. And this year, a fan favourite returns! Hockey fans will have the chance to play the Perfect Pump game to win a prize. When visiting the Esso booth, don't forget to see an Esso ambassador to get your free $5 Fuel Discount Card.

Thanks to Esso and the Esso Medals program, fans will have the chance to share the ice that the players play on and take a photo as if they are standing at center ice. Don't forget to share your photos on social media using #essomedals #heritageclassic. And this year, a fan favourite returns! Hockey fans will have the chance to play the Perfect Pump game to win a prize. When visiting the Esso booth, don't forget to see an Esso ambassador to get your free $5 Fuel Discount Card. Fanatics: Visit the Official Merchandise trailer for a great selection of 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic jerseys, apparel, headwear, and souvenirs.

Visit the Official Merchandise trailer for a great selection of 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic jerseys, apparel, headwear, and souvenirs. Hyundai: As the “Official Vehicle of the NHL®”, visit the Hyundai tent at the WestJet NHL Fan Park to experience the All-Electric IONIQ 5 SUV, test your skills at our pinball-oriented hockey shot activation, and enter our contest for a chance to win tickets to the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic!

Kal Tire: How fast is your slapshot? Stop by Kal’s NHL Garage to clock your slapshot, grab some great prizes, play a game of air hockey, and get your commemorative 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic photo. Kal’s NHL Garage can’t wait to welcome all hockey enthusiasts.

How fast is your slapshot? Stop by Kal’s NHL Garage to clock your slapshot, grab some great prizes, play a game of air hockey, and get your commemorative 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic photo. Kal’s NHL Garage can’t wait to welcome all hockey enthusiasts. Kruger: Kruger Products understands the power of an assist, both on and off the ice, and is excited to bring back the “Assist of the Game” activation. Giving hockey fans an off-ice assist to be as close to the action as possible, fans will have the opportunity to win a premium seat upgrade at the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic just by entering their name in a draw.

Kruger Products understands the power of an assist, both on and off the ice, and is excited to bring back the “Assist of the Game” activation. Giving hockey fans an off-ice assist to be as close to the action as possible, fans will have the opportunity to win a premium seat upgrade at the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic just by entering their name in a draw. KiSS 91.7: KiSS 91.7 plays the Biggest Hits and the Best. Stop by our tent on-site for your chance to pick up some sweet swag. Wake The Fun Up with The Pepper & Dylan show weekdays from 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. MT on KiSS91.7.

KiSS 91.7 plays the Biggest Hits and the Best. Stop by our tent on-site for your chance to pick up some sweet swag. Wake The Fun Up with The Pepper & Dylan show weekdays from 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. MT on KiSS91.7. Molson: Molson is inviting “Everyone In” to participate in a blind tasting of our Molson portfolio of beers. A true test of the palates, fans will discover their new favourite Molson beer based on taste alone – without any bias. Whether it’s Molson Canadian, Ultra, Export or Exel, there’s a Molson with your name on it. Must be legal drinking age to participate.

Molson is inviting “Everyone In” to participate in a blind tasting of our Molson portfolio of beers. A true test of the palates, fans will discover their new favourite Molson beer based on taste alone – without any bias. Whether it’s Molson Canadian, Ultra, Export or Exel, there’s a Molson with your name on it. Must be legal drinking age to participate. NHL Fan Access™ App: As the official NHL event app, NHL Fan Access™ features maps, schedules, the “Ask Stanley” virtual assistant, a scavenger hunt to win awesome prizes, and much more. Download the app today!

As the official NHL event app, NHL Fan Access™ features maps, schedules, the “Ask Stanley” virtual assistant, a scavenger hunt to win awesome prizes, and much more. Download the app today! Play Alberta: Play Alberta is Alberta’s only legal online gambling website. Play Alberta is a Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic partner and fans of legal betting age can visit our activation for the chance to win great prizes like bet credits, future Battle of Alberta tickets, and more. The battle starts at Play Alberta!

Play Alberta is Alberta’s only legal online gambling website. Play Alberta is a Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic partner and fans of legal betting age can visit our activation for the chance to win great prizes like bet credits, future Battle of Alberta tickets, and more. The battle starts at Play Alberta! Purex: Purex®, the “Official Laundry Detergent of the NHL®”, is pleased to be a sponsor of the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic. Purex will be on-site at the WestJet NHL Fan Park with a target practice activation giving participants the opportunity to win great prizes, including tickets to the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic by shooting pucks into a laundry machine!

Purex®, the “Official Laundry Detergent of the NHL®”, is pleased to be a sponsor of the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic. Purex will be on-site at the WestJet NHL Fan Park with a target practice activation giving participants the opportunity to win great prizes, including tickets to the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic by shooting pucks into a laundry machine! Rogers: Stop by the Rogers activation to put your memory skills to the test with their immersive Puck Pursuit experience where all fans will walk away with some swag. While you’re at their activation, be sure to also enter their Rogers Moments contest for your chance to win an autographed NHL® jersey & keep an eye out for some amazing NHL® alumni who will be dropping by for an exclusive meet & greet with fans.

Stop by the Rogers activation to put your memory skills to the test with their immersive Puck Pursuit experience where all fans will walk away with some swag. While you’re at their activation, be sure to also enter their Rogers Moments contest for your chance to win an autographed NHL® jersey & keep an eye out for some amazing NHL® alumni who will be dropping by for an exclusive meet & greet with fans. S. Preston Art + Designs: At this year’s Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic we will be showcasing the artwork of artist S. Preston. This year he has created a limited-edition commemorative sketch for the game, which will be available for fans to purchase.

At this year’s Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic we will be showcasing the artwork of artist S. Preston. This year he has created a limited-edition commemorative sketch for the game, which will be available for fans to purchase. Safeway: As the Official Grocer of the NHL, Safeway is thrilled to activate around the WestJet NHL Fan Park at the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic by serving up seasonal food sampling and a snapshot-worthy photo booth that delivers personalized reusable shopping bags. Safeway invites all hockey fans to join them in celebrating the spirit of hockey in Western Canada and the 20 th anniversary of the NHL’s first regular season outdoor game.

As the Official Grocer of the NHL, Safeway is thrilled to activate around the WestJet NHL Fan Park at the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic by serving up seasonal food sampling and a snapshot-worthy photo booth that delivers personalized reusable shopping bags. Safeway invites all hockey fans to join them in celebrating the spirit of hockey in Western Canada and the 20 anniversary of the NHL’s first regular season outdoor game. SiriusXM : Capture your 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic memories at the SiriusXM Oasis photobooth, where you can strike a pose and immerse yourself in the spirit of the game. Join SiriusXM’s NHL Network Radio as hosts Steve Kouleas and Gord Stellick broadcast live from WestJet NHL Fan Park and share the latest insights, analysis, and exclusive interviews with some very special guests that you won’t want to miss! You can also sit back, rest your feet and immerse yourself in a world of premium content at our SiriusXM listening station. You can also test your luck with our games for a chance to win some incredible SXM swag. Come on over to the SiriusXM Oasis to make the most of your WestJet NHL Fan Park visit!

: Capture your 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic memories at the SiriusXM Oasis photobooth, where you can strike a pose and immerse yourself in the spirit of the game. Join SiriusXM’s NHL Network Radio as hosts Steve Kouleas and Gord Stellick broadcast live from WestJet NHL Fan Park and share the latest insights, analysis, and exclusive interviews with some very special guests that you won’t want to miss! You can also sit back, rest your feet and immerse yourself in a world of premium content at our SiriusXM listening station. You can also test your luck with our games for a chance to win some incredible SXM swag. Come on over to the SiriusXM Oasis to make the most of your WestJet NHL Fan Park visit! SONiC 102.9: SONiC 102.9 is home to The Garner Andrews Show with Bryce Kelly weekdays from 5:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. MT. Stop by our tent on-site for your chance to pick up a Lil’ SONiC Bobblehead and more sweet swag! Be You. Be Different. Be Proud SONiC1029.com.

SONiC 102.9 is home to The Garner Andrews Show with Bryce Kelly weekdays from 5:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. MT. Stop by our tent on-site for your chance to pick up a Lil’ SONiC Bobblehead and more sweet swag! Be You. Be Different. Be Proud SONiC1029.com. SportChek: As a proud partner of the NHL, SportChek is excited to present the Accuracy Challenge during WestJet NHL Fan Park. Stop by, show us your skills, and you may be surprised with tickets to the game and other fun giveaways!

As a proud partner of the NHL, SportChek is excited to present the Accuracy Challenge during WestJet NHL Fan Park. Stop by, show us your skills, and you may be surprised with tickets to the game and other fun giveaways! Stanley Cup Display : Fans can take a photo with the most iconic trophy in professional sports on Oct. 27 and Oct. 28 for the entire time the WestJet NHL Fan Park is open.

: Fans can take a photo with the most iconic trophy in professional sports on Oct. 27 and Oct. 28 for the entire time the WestJet NHL Fan Park is open. Truly Hard Seltzer: Hard Seltzer meets hard-hitting action at the Hardest Shot! Unleash your inner strength at Truly Hard Seltzer's booth and take your best shot!

Hard Seltzer meets hard-hitting action at the Hardest Shot! Unleash your inner strength at Truly Hard Seltzer's booth and take your best shot! Upper Deck: Get your own personalized 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic trading card from Upper Deck, the exclusive trading card partner of the NHL®. Upper Deck is also giving fans an opportunity to win fun prizes by playing exciting games such as Pack Wars, Box Hockey, and more. Collect a free 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic trading card set at UpperDeckEpack.com, the innovative platform that allows users to buy, open, collect and trade with hockey fans from around the world. Visit the Upper Deck booth for more information.

Get your own personalized 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic trading card from Upper Deck, the exclusive trading card partner of the NHL®. Upper Deck is also giving fans an opportunity to win fun prizes by playing exciting games such as Pack Wars, Box Hockey, and more. Collect a free 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic trading card set at UpperDeckEpack.com, the innovative platform that allows users to buy, open, collect and trade with hockey fans from around the world. Visit the Upper Deck booth for more information. United by Hockey Mobile Museum: Returning for a second season, the United by Hockey exhibit is a unique interactive experience that celebrates the game’s trailblazers, changemakers and business leaders spanning across multiple underrepresented and multicultural demographics. The professionally curated history museum highlights a number of new features including a VR experience, United Voices podcast wall and adaptive hockey display and aims to raise awareness of and educate fans about diverse individuals within the game of hockey emphasizing that Hockey is for Everyone!

For the most up-to-date schedule of events, appearances and fan reminders, fans should visit NHL.com/HeritageClassic or download the NHL Fan Access™ App. A limited number of 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic tickets are available for purchase via Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NHL, on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Diamond-certified rock band Nickelback will perform inside Commonwealth Stadium during the second intermission of the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic, on Sunday, Oct. 29. Fans can join the conversation by using the official hashtag #HeritageClassic. All fans will be required to go through metal detectors upon entry into the WestJet NHL Fan Park and all bags will be subject to search. No bags larger than 4”x6”x1.5” will be allowed.