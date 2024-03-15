The Backcheck: Bolts rally over the Rangers

With 17 games remaining in the regular season entering Thursday night, measuring stick games are out the window for the Tampa Bay Lightning. The playoff race in the Eastern Conference is tight and the Bolts need points.

Battling a New York Rangers team that has led NHL in points percentage since the start of February, Tampa Bay knew it wasn’t going to be an easy night at AMALIE Arena. And it wasn’t.

The Bolts went into the first intermission trailing 2-0 and looking for answers. Over the ensuing 18 minutes in the locker room, those answers were found as the Lightning stormed back and outscored New York 6-1 over the final 40 minutes to earn two huge points in a 6-3 win. Here’s how they got there.

The Rangers earned the first power play of the game at the 6:21 mark of the first period when Conor Sheary was whistled for an offensive-zone tripping penalty, but the Lightning penalty kill did a great job to hold New York to zero shots on goal and get back to five-on-five.

Bolts fans were hopeful that their team would gain momentum from that penalty kill moving forward, but it ended up being nearly the exact opposite. The Lightning were only able to muster three shots on goal with limited offensive zone time over the final 11 minutes of the period and surrendered back-to-back goals to enter the first intermission in a 2-0 hole.

Artemi Panarin opened the scoring with 6:02 remaining in the opening frame when the Rangers skated into the Bolts end on a 2-on-1 before Vincent Trocheck sent a pass to Panarin, who beat Andrei Vasilevskiy with a one-timer to make it 1-0 with his 36th goal of the year.

Less than three minutes later, Jack Roslovic gained entry into the offensive zone and cycled the puck down low to Mika Zibanejad, who sent a pass to the slot, where Braden Schneider was waiting to fire a one-timer through the five hole of Vasilevskiy and make it 2-0 New York with 3:04 remaining in the first.

On the ice for both goals against, Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov went to the locker room for the first intermission frustrated, disappointed and knowing they had more to give. Using that as fuel, the dynamic duo combined for 11 points over the next two periods with Point recording a hat trick and three assists and Kucherov scoring a goal of his own and adding five helpers.

Point got the Lightning on the board at the 12:41 mark of the second period when he made a great play to intercept a pass from Jonny Brodzinski at the New York blue line and hand the puck off to Kucherov as the two entered the offensive zone on a 2-on-1. As he’s done throughout the season, Kucherov sent a perfect return pass right onto the tape of Point, who roofed a shot over the glove of Shesterkin to make it a 2-1 game with his 34th goal of the season.