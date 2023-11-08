The Backcheck: Bolts deliver bounce back win over Habs

After scoring four first-period goals at Scotiabank Arena Monday night, the Tampa Bay Lightning let the Toronto Maple Leafs get back in the game and eventually lost 6-5 in overtime.

Tuesday night at Bell Centre, the Bolts came out and scored another four goals in the first period. But this time, they held the lead and left the building with two points and a 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens.

Entering Tuesday’s game against the Habs, Nikita Kucherov was red hot, recording nine points over his previous two games with three goals and six assists. On the ice for the opening puck drop, he picked up right where he left off, kicking off the scoring just 22 seconds into the game.

After Brayden Point collected the puck in the neutral zone, he sent a pass over the Montreal blue line for Brandon Hagel, who found Kucherov across the offensive zone at the top of the right circle. Before anyone had time to react, Kucherov showcased his world-class release, rifling a quick one-timer over the glove of Jake Allen to give Tampa Bay the early 1-0 lead with his 10th goal of the season.

While his name didn’t go on the scoresheet for the Lightning’s second goal, Kucherov was right in the middle of the play once again. Winning the puck just inside the Montreal blue line, Kucherov warded off Alex Newhook and sent a pass to Victor Hedman at the top of the left circle. Surveying his options, Hedman found Steven Stamkos at the bottom of the circle before the Bolts captain fired a low shot on Allen, allowing a rebound to pop right out to Nick Paul, who buried his sixth goal of the year to make it 2-0 with 12:45 left in the opening period.

Playing in his home province for the first time in his NHL career, Alex Barré-Boulet scored his fourth goal of the season 1:54 later to put the Bolts up 3-0. Taking a pass at the left circle from Mikhail Sergachev, Hagel found Barré-Boulet on the opposite side of the offensive zone before he quickly threw the puck toward the net and under the right pad of Allen for his second power-play tally of the year.

Back in the lineup after sitting out Monday night, Mikey Eyssimont made it a 4-0 game at the 13:50 mark of the first, making a great play to win the puck at the Montreal blue line before streaking up the left side and beating Allen from a near-impossible angle with an incredible individual effort for his fourth goal of the year. That was the end of the night for Allen, marking the third-straight game that Tampa Bay forced their opponent to change goaltenders mid-game.

Following a scoreless second period, the Lightning surrendered back-to-back goals to the Canadiens with Nick Suzuki and Michael Pezzetta scoring at the 6:50 and 7:24 marks of the third to make it a 4-2 game.

But the Bolts regained control of the game, outshooting the Habs 15-13 in the final frame with Paul scoring his second goal of the night, a power-play tally, with 2:20 remaining in regulation. Kucherov and Stamkos recorded the helpers to cap off their multi-point nights.

Christian Dvorak added a late goal with less than 20 seconds remaining before the final horn sounded, giving the Lightning two points.

Beyond the two points, it was a special night for goaltender Matt Tomkins, who earned his first career NHL win at 29 years old. Stopping 23 of 26 shots, Tomkins was given the game puck from head coach Jon Cooper in the locker room after the game.

The Bolts moved to 6-3-4 on the season and sit in second place in the Atlantic Division, trailing only the Boston Bruins, who have a five-point lead and one game in hand.

Bolts by the Numbers

The Lightning wrapped up their four-game road trip with five of a possible eight points.

Matt Tomkins earned his first NHL win more than 11 years after being selected in the seventh round of the 2012 NHL Draft, becoming the fifth goaltender in NHL history to post his first win 11 or more years after being drafted. He is the 32 nd goaltender in NHL history to earn his first career win at age 29 or older.

goaltender in NHL history to earn his first career win at age 29 or older. Nikita Kucherov’s goal 22 seconds into the game tied the fastest goal to open a game in the NHL this season. After adding an assist in the third period, Kucherov moved past Elias Pettersson and took sole possession of first place in points among all NHL skaters.

The Lightning became the first team to score four or more goals in the first period on back-to-back days since the Los Angeles Kings did it in 1993-94.

Bolts Quotes

Jon Cooper: “There was a little determination to our game. There was desperation to our game. We were in our meal room today and I think from breakfast to lunch, we must've watched the highlights of the game on the big screen 30 times, so it was etched in the boys' heads what happened last night. We didn't need to show any of it. You talk about responses and there's many of them during an 82-game year, but this was certainly one. That first period, obviously a big one for us.”

Matt Tomkins on his teammates celebrating his first win after the game: “That was really cool, obviously. They made the night really special right from the start and to do it here in Montreal is so cool. They've been amazing the whole way and really pulling for me, so it was really cool to celebrate that one with them. You feel genuine happiness from them and genuine congratulations. It's cool. It's a unique story, for sure. Obviously, all the guys know my path in getting here and I think it made them want it for me that much more, so really, really cool.”

Jon Cooper on Matt Tomkins: “He's such a grounded kid. The fact that he's kept his dream alive all these years should be an inspiration for a lot of kids growing up. To see his dream come true, I truly believe it was probably meant to be, the way it played out for him to get to play in the hallowed ground of Montreal. There's no better place to come in as a visiting team and play. To have that under your belt and nobody can ever take it away from you is pretty cool.”

Matt Tomkins: “At the end, it’s nice to hear that horn and see the guys coming towards you to celebrate with big smiles. To come to the room and get the game puck and all that, all these little things just add up to making it one of the best days of my life. It’s really, really special.”

Jon Cooper on what Nick Paul has shown him playing on the top power-play unit: “That he wants to stay on it. He's been fantastic. He's a big body, but I think he's always had underrated stick skills. I don't think people have given him enough credit on how he can handle the puck. He really helps us get in on the breakout. That was something Alex Killorn could do really well, was help us get in the zone. Pauly's just picked up right where he left off. He's got great instincts down there. Like I said, when he gets netfront, that's a big guy you have to look around. He's been a big part of why the power play's still humming the way it is.”

Krenner’s Three Stars

Matt Tomkins Nikita Kucherov Nick Paul

