Final | Lightning 5, Predators 3

News Feed

Nuts & Bolts: The season begins in Tampa Bay

Nuts & Bolts: The season begins in Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Lightning announce Opening Day roster for 2023-24 season

Lightning announce Opening Day roster for 2023-24 season
The Definitive Bolts Pregame Guide to GAME ONe

The Definitive Bolts Pregame Guide to GAME ONe
Tampa Bay Lightning sign forward Austin Watson to a one-year contract

Lightning sign forward Austin Watson to a one-year contract
The Man Behind The Camera

The Man Behind The Camera
Tampa Bay Lightning wrap up preseason with a win in Sunrise

Lightning wrap up preseason with a win in Sunrise
Tampa Bay Lightning fall to Florida Panthers in preseason home finale

Bolts fall to Florida in preseason home finale
Tampa Bay Lightning win in Orlando behind another Jonas Johansson shutout

Bolts win in Orlando behind another Johansson shutout
#AskKrenner: Line combinations, leadership and more

#AskKrenner: Line combinations, leadership and more
Forward Waltteri Merela's three points leads Tampa Bay Lightning to third-straight preseason win

Merela's three points leads Bolts to third-straight preseason win
Tampa Bay Lightning reduce training camp roster by 30

Lightning reduce training camp roster by 30
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Jonas Johansson shines in preseason debut

Johansson shines in preseason debut
Mishkin's Musings: A refresher on where and how to access Lightning Radio

Mishkin's Musings: A refresher on where and how to access Lightning Radio
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy undergoes successful surgical procedure

Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy undergoes successful surgical procedure
Tampa Bay Lightning take down Nashville Predators in OT

Bolts take down Preds in OT
Tampa Bay Lightning reduce training camp roster by four

Lightning reduce training camp roster by four
Tampa Bay Lightning drop preseason opener to Carolina Hurricanes

Lightning drop preseason opener to Carolina
Tampa Bay Lightning feel fresh and confident in first on-ice practice of training camp

Bolts feel fresh and confident in first on-ice practice

Final | Lightning 5, Predators 3

Tampa Bay survives a back-and-forth third period to defeat Nashville on opening day

GettyImages-1728470240
By Jacob Lynn
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

The Lightning opened the 2023-24 campaign with a 5-3 victory over the Predators at AMALIE Arena on Tuesday evening.

Nick Paul led the way for Tampa Bay, scoring a pair of third period power play goals and adding an assist.

Jonas Johansson earned the victory between the pipes in his Lightning debut, stopping 28 of 31 Nashville shots.

Tampa Bay now hits the road for a three-game road trip against a trio of Atlantic Division rivals. The trip begins with a back-to-back in Detroit and Ottawa on Saturday and Sunday.

Scoring Summary
1st Period
TBL 1, NSH 0
9:48 Nikita Kucherov (1) – Victor Hedman, Brayden Point
The Lightning thoroughly dominated the opening 20 minutes, outshooting Nashville 13-2 and grabbing the lead midway through the period. After setting up high in the zone, Nikita Kucherov one-timed home a feed from Victor Hedman for the season’s first goal.

2nd Period
TBL 1, NSH 1
16:15 Ryan O’Reilly (1) – Filip Forsberg, Ryan McDonagh
On an odd man rush, Filip Forsberg pulled up to avoid a stick-check from Hedman and fed Ryan O’Reilly open in front of the net. O’Reilly redirected the puck past Jonas Johansson to tie the game late in the second period.

3rd Period
NSH 2, TBL 1
0:11 Juuso Parssinen (1) – Filip Forsberg
After winning the opening faceoff of the third period, the Bolts turned the puck over and allowed Nashville to take their first lead of the game. With Tampa Bay out of position, Juuso Parssinen took a feed from Forsberg, cut across the face of goal and tucked the puck through Johansson’s five-hole.

NSH 2, TBL 2
2:25 Nick Paul (1) – Brayden Point, Steven Stamkos – PPG
The Bolts turned momentum back in their favor after a Tyson Barrie holding penalty sent them to the power play. Quick puck movement from Tampa Bay’s top power play unit pulled Saros out of position, and Nick Paul gained control out of a scramble in front and leveled the game at two.

TBL 3, NSH 2
3:07 Brandon Hagel (1) – Unassisted
Brandon Hagel cut through the middle of the Nashville defense to get to the front of the net but was pulled down by Luke Schenn and awarded a penalty shot. He converted to give the Lightning their second goal in a 42-second span.

TBL 3, NSH 3
8:46 Tommy Novak (1) – Philip tomasino, Gustav Nyquist – PPG
Tampa Bay led for just over five minutes before a Tommy Novak power play goal tied the game again. Novak fired from the left circle and snuck his shot through Johansson at the near post.

TBL 4, NSH 3
10:52 Nick Paul (2) – Mikhail Sergachev, Brayden Point – PPG
Just past the midway point of the third, Paul scored his second power play goal of the period. Again, he was lurking around the front of the net and put home the rebound of Mikhail Sergachev’s initial shot.  

TBL 5, NSH 3
19:58 Nikita Kucherov (2) – Unaassisted – ENG
Kucherov added an empty net goal with less than two seconds remaining in regulation to ice the victory.