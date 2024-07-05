Seattle Kraken Agree to Terms with 2024 First-Round Draft Pick Berkly Catton

SEATTLE, Wash. — July 5, 2024 — Today, the Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) announced that they have agreed to terms with forward Berkly Catton on a three-year, entry-level contract ($975,000 AAV). Catton was Seattle’s first pick (eighth overall) in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft from the Washington state-based Spokane Chiefs in the Western Hockey League (WHL).

“We are excited to have Berkly signed to his first professional contract,” said Seattle Kraken General Manager, Ron Francis. “He brings elite hockey sense, an ability to score and a high compete level. He has had an impressive three seasons in the WHL, and we look forward to seeing him continue to develop.”

In his third WHL season with the Chiefs, Catton recorded career highs across the scoresheet with 116 points (54 goals, 62 assists) in 68 regular-season games. The alternate captain led his team in both goals and points and ranked third and fourth, respectively, among all WHL skaters during the 2023-24 season. Ninety-six of his 116 points were collected during 37 multi-point games, including one five-point game, six four-point games and seven three-point games. His efforts saw him named the WHL’s U.S. Division Player of the Year and earned him WHL First All-Star Team honors at the conclusion of the season. Catton appeared in four WHL playoff games with Spokane, playing at a point-per-game pace by notching four assists.

Standing at five-foot-11 and 174 pounds, Catton totaled 175 points (78 goals, 97 assists) in 140 WHL games with the Chiefs over three seasons from 2021-22 to 2023-24. Prior to playing in Spokane, he split his junior career between the U15 Saskatchewan AA Hockey League’s (SAAHL) Saskatoon Outlaws and Bandits (2018-19 to 2019-2020), the Saskatoon Contacts (2019-20 to 2021-22) in the U18 Saskatchewan Male AAA Hockey League (SMAAAHL) and with Shattuck St. Mary’s 16U team (2021-22).

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native represented his country in the U17 World Hockey Challenge (WHC), IIHF U18 World Junior Championships (WJC) and the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. In 2022-23, Catton won a WHC silver medal, was named to the U17 WHC All-Star Team and won a bronze medal in the U18 World Junior Championships. He later won a gold medal and scored the most goals (8) and points (10) in the 2023-24 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.