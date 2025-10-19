McCann Feels ‘Really Good’ Again Atop Scoring Lead

“It kind of started in training at the end of the (2024) summer and it just wouldn’t go away,” McCann said of the soreness. “It usually does go away but this time it didn’t. So, at the end of the season I got it taken care of.”

McCann at his end of season media availability announced he’d undergo a “procedure” to address a lingering injury followed by six weeks of rehabilitation. He subsequently had bone spurs removed from his knees in late April, terming the procedure itself “no big deal” but admitting he endured “a long summer” getting his skating legs back up to NHL speed again. He continued working hard with Kraken trainers in a process that carried all through training camp without McCann even playing a preseason game.

But McCann’s commitment to fixing the issue paid off; he is once again leading the Kraken in scoring with three goals his first three games and nearly a fourth in his fourth contest in Ottawa last Thursday that rang off the post from close range. A player who scored 40 goals just three years ago but dipped to 22 last season – a low for his four-year Kraken tenure – is excited about what this all means for him and a team now off to a rousing 3-0-2 start fueled in large part by his timely scoring.

“I’m feeling really good,” McCann said. “It’s night and day different.”

And he plans to keep it that way through a training regimen heavy on Pilates and other core body work while also honing the “smaller muscles” he’ll need to maintain as his 30th birthday approaches next spring. McCann and his wife will still spend most of the year in Seattle at their Eastside residence. But the new home will afford summers closer to his longstanding Toronto-based trainer, Matt Nichol – who has a stable of NHL and NFL clients, including Kraken forward Mason Marchment – that he’d previously been commuting about 90 minutes to see from a farm property McCann also owns near the rural southern Ontario communities where he was raised.

“I just thought I needed to make the change to get out there to see him more,” McCann said. “He’s been really great for my career, especially when I was in Florida. Back then, it was kind of I needed to get bigger, faster and stronger. And he helped me out a lot with it.

“But now, I feel like I’m at the age where I need to start training differently and start focusing more on maintenance stuff.”

McCann can also skate daily at the Toronto training center where Nichol has his gym, as opposed to bouncing around seeking ice times in various rinks near his Ontario farm home.

The idea had initially been to sell the farm property. But McCann and his wife found they just couldn’t part with it. Part of what attracted the couple to one another in the first place was their shared rural upbringing on farms close by to one another. They were introduced online and by phone through mutual friends and hadn’t even met in-person until that November 2016 first date to see the Raptors play Golden State at an arena where McCann would register an assist the following night for the Florida Panthers.

“My uncle is a police officer in Toronto and arranged to get me the tickets,” he said.

And the rest is history. In fact, his wife keeps the ticket stubs displayed on her former bedroom wall at her parents’ Ontario dairy farm.