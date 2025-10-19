McCann Feels ‘Really Good’ Again Atop Scoring Lead

A summer-long commitment to freeing himself from discomfort that plagued his prior season now has Jared McCann again leading all Kraken goal scorers and planning further moves to stay that way

By Geoff Baker /
TORONTO – There’s always some added meaning for Kraken forward Jared McCann whenever he plays in this city and Saturday’s overtime win over the local Maple Leafs was no exception.

Toronto is, after all, where the Ontario native got married two summers ago. Just as importantly, the Scotiabank Arena under its prior name is where he and his wife, Val, had their very first date nine years ago at a Raptors NBA game. And now, it’s a city where the couple within the past few weeks purchased a second – actually, make that a third – home for reasons far more practical than sentimental. It’s a gesture borne from McCann’s commitment to a new off-season approach to training his body to better withstand professional hockey’s rigors and eliminate issues such as worsening discomfort in both knees that plagued him the entirety of last season.

“It kind of started in training at the end of the (2024) summer and it just wouldn’t go away,” McCann said of the soreness. “It usually does go away but this time it didn’t. So, at the end of the season I got it taken care of.”

McCann at his end of season media availability announced he’d undergo a “procedure” to address a lingering injury followed by six weeks of rehabilitation. He subsequently had bone spurs removed from his knees in late April, terming the procedure itself “no big deal” but admitting he endured “a long summer” getting his skating legs back up to NHL speed again. He continued working hard with Kraken trainers in a process that carried all through training camp without McCann even playing a preseason game.

But McCann’s commitment to fixing the issue paid off; he is once again leading the Kraken in scoring with three goals his first three games and nearly a fourth in his fourth contest in Ottawa last Thursday that rang off the post from close range. A player who scored 40 goals just three years ago but dipped to 22 last season – a low for his four-year Kraken tenure – is excited about what this all means for him and a team now off to a rousing 3-0-2 start fueled in large part by his timely scoring.

“I’m feeling really good,” McCann said. “It’s night and day different.”

And he plans to keep it that way through a training regimen heavy on Pilates and other core body work while also honing the “smaller muscles” he’ll need to maintain as his 30th birthday approaches next spring. McCann and his wife will still spend most of the year in Seattle at their Eastside residence. But the new home will afford summers closer to his longstanding Toronto-based trainer, Matt Nichol – who has a stable of NHL and NFL clients, including Kraken forward Mason Marchment – that he’d previously been commuting about 90 minutes to see from a farm property McCann also owns near the rural southern Ontario communities where he was raised.

“I just thought I needed to make the change to get out there to see him more,” McCann said. “He’s been really great for my career, especially when I was in Florida. Back then, it was kind of I needed to get bigger, faster and stronger. And he helped me out a lot with it.

“But now, I feel like I’m at the age where I need to start training differently and start focusing more on maintenance stuff.”

McCann can also skate daily at the Toronto training center where Nichol has his gym, as opposed to bouncing around seeking ice times in various rinks near his Ontario farm home.

The idea had initially been to sell the farm property. But McCann and his wife found they just couldn’t part with it. Part of what attracted the couple to one another in the first place was their shared rural upbringing on farms close by to one another. They were introduced online and by phone through mutual friends and hadn’t even met in-person until that November 2016 first date to see the Raptors play Golden State at an arena where McCann would register an assist the following night for the Florida Panthers.

“My uncle is a police officer in Toronto and arranged to get me the tickets,” he said.

And the rest is history. In fact, his wife keeps the ticket stubs displayed on her former bedroom wall at her parents’ Ontario dairy farm.

tickets

“I was 19 (McCann had just turned 20) and it was kind of different for me being the little farm girl to go to the city and meet somebody I’d technically never met before,” Val said. “But I remember it clearly. He was a small-town vibe type of guy. He’s like shy, not showboaty or anything like that. So, it was a very comfortable first date. But a big city for me.”

That’s why they enjoy the smaller feel of Seattle, with ample room to roam with their dog Cheddar, a Corgi that dressed up as a groomsman for their Toronto wedding. And why they’ve also previously enjoyed extended summer breaks at their Ontario farm property, though they’ll now spend far less time there due to McCann’s training choice.

“We definitely are both more rural oriented people,” she said. “We haven’t sold our farm, so we will be coming back there and doing the back-and-forth thing with Toronto because we get exhausted sometimes trying to keep up with living in a city. It’s nice to check out sometimes and be back with the earth and animals and fresh air and greenery.”

But this is a sacrifice she’s willing to make. She’s on-board with her husband’s refined off-season training approach, not wanting him to again go through his 2024-25 experience.

“He was very, very sore all of last year,” she said. “I honestly don’t know how he did it.”

She added that McCann: “Definitely put on a brave face. He didn’t want to be seen as a bad teammate, and he was worried he’d be letting people down if he didn’t play through it.”

But now, healed up, he’s doing the opposite of letting anyone down.

His first goal this season in an opening win against Anaheim provided key third period insurance. The second came in overtime to beat Vegas and the third was a go-ahead, third period marker in Montreal.

VGK@SEA: McCann scores goal against Adin Hill

It's telling that, rather than relying on his lethal shot for goals to-date, McCann scored all three by driving to the opposing net, where physical punishment is the price you pay for access. Also, where players with any lingering leg discomfort usually refrain from venturing.

That he is going to the net more often and without hesitation is testament to how confident he feels about legs that became a liability as last season unfolded.

“Last season I also started off very strong,” said McCann, who scored nine of his 22 goals the first five weeks of the season. “But then as it went along, it kind of faded and then at the end it was like, OK, I’d better get this taken care of. Long term, it’s probably the best thing I could have done, for sure.”

Just as he’s confident his revamped off-season approach to maintaining his body will pay off long term as well.

“It’s just different training, a lot more Pilates and stuff like that,” McCann said. “I’ll definitely be trying other stuff next summer. Not just Pilates, a bunch of yoga stuff. I think what a lot of guys don’t realize is, you don’t have to train legs every day. You’ve got to do other exercises.”

By that, he means: “Small body parts stuff, groins. More like the little muscles that you’ve got to take care of as you get older, so you don’t start having issues.”

And if that means extending his Toronto connection beyond sentimental memories and beating the Leafs in overtime, it’s a big city concession the Kraken’s all-time scoring leader is willing to make so his team keeps getting the most out of him.

