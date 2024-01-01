Skip to Main Content
Tickets
Tickets Home
Season Tickets
Single Game Tickets
Kraken Account Manager
Theme Nights
Groups & Ticket Packs
Suites & Premium Seating
Game Night Giveaways
Ticket Management
Virtual Venue
Team
Roster
Hockey Operations
Prospects
Team Awards
Transactions
Coachella Valley Firebirds (AHL)
Kansas City Mavericks (ECHL)
2023-24 Yearbook
Schedule
Season Schedule
Game Night Giveaways
Theme Nights
Add Schedule to Calendar
Broadcast Schedule
Downloadable 2023-24 Schedule
Downloadable 2023-24 Red/Blue Schedule
News
News Home
Community Cove
Deep Ink
The Depth Of The Sea
From The Front Office
Kraken Film Room: Playing With Ease
Kraken Gameday
Signals From The Deep
Uncharted pres. by Filson
Video
Video Home
Beneath The Surface pres. by Amazon Prime
Beyond The Sea
Davy Jones Hat
Game Recaps
Kraken Sound
Uncharted pres. by Filson
Navigation Menu
Community
Community
Community Home
Anchor Auction
Hockey Talks
Kraken Unity Fund
One Roof Foundation Home
Specialty Jerseys
Tidal Shift
Fans
Fans
Fan Zone
Contests & Promotions
Deep Sweeps
Email Newsletter
Game Presentation
In-Game Messages
Kraken Mobile App
Team Mascot: Buoy
Text Alerts
Watch Parties
2024 Winter Classic
Arena & Iceplex
Arena & Iceplex
CPA Home
KCI Home
American Express® Card Member Benefits
Food & Beverage
Game Guide
KCI: Hockey Registration
KCI: Skating Registration
Practice Viewing
Transportation
Stats
Scores
Standings
Shop
Shop
Team Store
Shop NHL.com
Official Game-Worn Source of the Kraken
League
NHL.com
Oops!
Error
4 4
Unfortunately something went wrong
Homepage
Close