Vegas Golden Knights Announce Partnership with The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

VEGAS (December 18, 2023) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, December 18, a multi-year partnership with The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The partnership further solidifies The Venetian Resort’s collective commitment to one of the city’s crown jewels and reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Vegas Golden Knights.

“The Golden Knights are excited and pleased to partner with The Venetian Resort Las Vegas,” said Kerry Bubolz, President and CEO of the Golden Knights. “We pride ourselves on providing exciting and upscale experiences to our fans, and The Venetian has a proven track record in doing the exact same.”

Through the partnership, The Venetian Resort will be recognized as an official partner of the Vegas Golden Knights, receiving in-arena branding and named as the presenting sponsor of the VIP Dream Seats at T-Mobile Arena. The multi-year partnership will also include official Vegas Golden Knight watch parties at various locations at the resort, allowing locals and visitors alike to experience the array of world-class food and beverage options while cheering on their favorite hockey team.

“This partnership is more than a union of brands; it’s a celebration of passion, performance, and the pursuit of unforgettable moments both on and off the ice,” said Marcy Miles, chief marketing officer of The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. “We’re honored to be part of the team’s continued success and create extraordinary moments for fans and guests alike.”

This official partnership underscores The Venetian Resort’s $1 billion redevelopment investment to elevate every aspect of the guest experience, from arrival to entertainment and nightlife offerings and more, including the all-new, hand-crafted cocktail experience at Juliet Cocktail Room, and the European-inspired nightlife experience at Voltaire Belle De Nuit.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. The Vegas Golden Knights were established by founding partners Bill Foley and his family and the Maloof family. The Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

THE VENETIAN® RESORT LAS VEGAS

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas features all-suite accommodations across The Venetian and The Palazzo. The iconic resort’s experience is marked by a commitment to sophisticated play and light-hearted luxury, with world-class restaurants from celebrated chefs; the rejuvenating Canyon Ranch spa + fitness; a five-acre pool and garden deck inspired by the Italian Riviera including TAO Beach Dayclub, a Balinese-inspired tropical oasis; two landmark casinos and a poker room; Voltaire, a new destination nightlife venue that blurs the lines between and intimate club, concert, and non-stop entertainment; TAO Nightclub, and unparalleled retail experiences at Grand Canal Shoppes.

A premier events and conference center, the resort is home to more than 2.25 million square feet of meeting, exposition, and convention space. The Venetian Resort offers Grazie® Rewards, a resort-wide loyalty program that provides guests with access and benefits based on their activities throughout the resort and casinos, including slots, table games, hotel, food and beverage outlets, and retail.

Sphere at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, the world’s most anticipated entertainment venue is the home of U2:UV Achtung Baby Live for 25 shows through February 2024. The Venetian Resort Las Vegas is the only place fans can get the full experience with concert and hotel packages including preferred seating. Sphere is a next-generation venue that will redefine the future of live entertainment.

The Venetian® and other trademarks are used under license. The names and brands mentioned above are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.