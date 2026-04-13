Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Mammoth

Tonight's projected lines and pairings against Utah

projected web apr 12
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames return to the Scotiabank Saddledome for the final homestand of the season, taking on Utah tonight at 7 p.m. MT (Sportsnet, Sportsnet 960).

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund- Joel Farabee

Victor Olofsson - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Connor Zary - Ryan Strome - Adam Klapka

Yegor Sharangovich - Tyson Gross - Aydar Suniev

DEFENCE

Zayne Parekh - Zach Whitecloud

Olli Määttä - Hunter Brzustewicz

Abram Wiebe - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf

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