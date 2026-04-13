Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Mammoth

The Flames return to the Scotiabank Saddledome for the final homestand of the season, taking on Utah tonight at 7 p.m. MT (Sportsnet, Sportsnet 960).

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund- Joel Farabee

Victor Olofsson - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Connor Zary - Ryan Strome - Adam Klapka

Yegor Sharangovich - Tyson Gross - Aydar Suniev

DEFENCE

Zayne Parekh - Zach Whitecloud

Olli Määttä - Hunter Brzustewicz

Abram Wiebe - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf