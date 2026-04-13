Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Mammoth

The Flames return to the Scotiabank Saddledome for the final homestand of the season, taking on Utah tonight at 7 p.m. MT (Sportsnet, Sportsnet 960).
As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund- Joel Farabee
Victor Olofsson - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato
Connor Zary - Ryan Strome - Adam Klapka
Yegor Sharangovich - Tyson Gross - Aydar Suniev
DEFENCE
Zayne Parekh - Zach Whitecloud
Olli Määttä - Hunter Brzustewicz
Abram Wiebe - Brayden Pachal
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf