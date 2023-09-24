LIVE STREAM: Ducks Face Kings in Preseason Opener

The Ducks will begin the 2023 preseason tonight (5 p.m.) with a matchup against the rival Los Angeles Kings at Honda Center.
Anaheim's expected roster
F - Brett Leason
F - Brock McGinn
F - Leo Carlsson
F - Sam Carrick
F - Pavol Regenda
F - Nathan Gaucher
F - Glenn Gawdin
F - Nico Myatovic
F - Carey Terrance
F - Yegor Sidorov
F - Nikita Nesterenko
F - Chase De Leo
F - Judd Caulfield
D - Robert Hagg
D - Drew Helleson
D - Colton White
D - Noah Warren
D - Luka Profaca
D - Jackson LaCombe
D - Nick Wolff
G - Calle Clang
G - Thomas Suchanek