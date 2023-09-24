LIVE STREAM: Ducks Face Kings in Preseason Opener

The Ducks will begin the 2023 preseason tonight (5 p.m.) with a matchup against the rival Los Angeles Kings at Honda Center.

Click here to watch live.

Anaheim's expected roster

F - Brett Leason

F - Brock McGinn

F - Leo Carlsson

F - Sam Carrick

F - Pavol Regenda

F - Nathan Gaucher

F - Glenn Gawdin

F - Nico Myatovic

F - Carey Terrance

F - Yegor Sidorov

F - Nikita Nesterenko

F - Chase De Leo

F - Judd Caulfield

D - Robert Hagg

D - Drew Helleson

D - Colton White

D - Noah Warren

D - Luka Profaca

D - Jackson LaCombe

D - Nick Wolff

G - Calle Clang

G - Thomas Suchanek