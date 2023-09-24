News Feed

Ducks Open 2023 Preseason Tonight vs. Kings

Ducks Ready to 'Build in the Right Direction' as 2023 Camp Opens

Ducks Announce Roster for 2023 Training Camp Presented by OC Navigator

Ducks Finish Rookie Faceoff with 4-2 Win Over Kings

Ducks Fall 5-3 to Colorado in Rookie Faceoff

Ducks Take on Avalanche Today in Rookie Faceoff Tournament

Recap: Ducks Down Host Golden Knights 4-2 in Rookie Faceoff Opener

Ducks to Host #FlyTogether Fan Camp presented by OC Navigator on Saturday, Sept. 23

Ducks Announce Rookie Faceoff Roster, Rookie Camp Details

McTavish, Killorn, Gudas to Host Meet-and-Greet at Honda Center

Angels to Host Ducks Night Friday at Angel Stadium

Ducks Single Game Tickets on Sale Wednesday, Sept. 13

Tickets On Sale for Ducks Preseason Contest at Pechanga Arena San Diego

Ducks Top The Athletic's 2023 Pipeline Rankings

Beginning with the 2023-24 NHL season, Goettl will serve as the presenting sponsor of Ducks Stream, the most comprehensive audio network in the NHL

Ducks Acquire Defenseman Lyubushkin from Buffalo

SoCal Sports Teams Unite for $450,000 Donation to Hawaii Relief Efforts

'Tremendous Human Being' Niedermayer Stars in 'A Mighty Journey' Debut

LIVE STREAM: Ducks Face Kings in Preseason Opener

The Ducks battle the rival Kings in preseason action at Honda Center

The Ducks will begin the 2023 preseason tonight (5 p.m.) with a matchup against the rival Los Angeles Kings at Honda Center.

Click here to watch live.

Anaheim's expected roster

F - Brett Leason
F - Brock McGinn
F - Leo Carlsson
F - Sam Carrick
F - Pavol Regenda
F - Nathan Gaucher
F - Glenn Gawdin
F - Nico Myatovic
F - Carey Terrance
F - Yegor Sidorov
F - Nikita Nesterenko
F - Chase De Leo
F - Judd Caulfield

D - Robert Hagg
D - Drew Helleson
D - Colton White
D - Noah Warren
D - Luka Profaca
D - Jackson LaCombe
D - Nick Wolff

G - Calle Clang
G - Thomas Suchanek