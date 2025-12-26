Devils Host Capitals Following Holiday Break | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils look to get back on the winning side of things following a holiday break reset with a game against the Washington Capitals.

New Jersey has dropped each of its last two and are 4-6-0 overall in their last 10 games. They are one point behind the Florida Panthers for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference and two points back of the Washington Capitals, who hold the first wild card spot.

The Eastern Conference remains tight as third place to 13th is only separated by five points. The Devils are tied with Ottawa for 10th in the conference at 41 points while Washington is tied with Tampa bay for 6th at 43 points.

The Devils' leading goal scorers are Timo Meier and Jack Hughes with 11 goals each. Hughes has remained atop the Devils' goal-scoring list despite missing close to six weeks with a finger injury.

Tom Wilson has had an outstanding season for the Capitals with 17 goals and 34 points. At 31 years old, he's on pace for the best season of his career in both goals and points.

At age 40, Alex Ovechkin is still incredibly effective. He's second on the Caps in goals with 14 and points with 31. His career regular season goal total -- an NHL all-time record -- is now at 911.