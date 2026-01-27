Devils Host Jets, MacLean Ring of Honor Induction | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils return home following a successful four-game road trip through Western Canada. New Jersey went 3-1-0 on the road swing, which included a three-game winning streak to open the trip.

The Devils will play four of their last five games heading into the Olympic break at home, starting against Winnipeg on Tuesday. New Jersey continues to battle for a playoff spot. While its gained ground from the recent road trip, they still find themselves with a gap to make up with three points separating them (depending on the outcome of the NY Islanders’ game in Philadelphia).

Center Cody Glass was the team’s best forward on the road trip, collecting three goals and five points. Glass, who scored two goals at Winnipeg two weeks ago, has six goals and nine points in his last eight games, adding some offensive touch to his already strong defensive game.

On the backend, Dougie Hamilton is riding an eight-game point/assist streak into the contest. The point streak coincides with his being made a healthy scratch. He’s notched a point in every game since returning.

Goaltender Jake Allen is expected to make the start. He stopped 23 of 24 shots against in Edmonton to pick up the victory.

Winnipeg had been sitting in the bottom of the standings for much of the season. But a 5-2-2 run, which included a 4-3 win against New Jersey, has pushed the team up to within eight points of a playoff spot.

The Jets’ offense is being carried by four players: Mark Scheifele (61 points), Kyle Connor (58), Gabriel Vilardi (44) and Josh Morrissey (42). After that, no one on the roster has reached 20 points.

Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck has been holding his own in between the pipes but hasn’t gotten goal support. Hellebuyck, who played in his 600th career NHL game on Saturday, has four games of over a .950 save percentage while suffering a loss. With his next win, Hellebuyck will pass Cam Ward for 27th place in NHL history with 335 wins.