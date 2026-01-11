Devils Grounded in Winnipeg | GAME STORY

WINNIPEG, MB - It was a back-and-forth affair between the New Jersey Devils and Winnipeg Jets on Sunday afternoon, with the teams trading goals throughout. In the end, the Jets bookended the scoring, striking first and last, to edge the Devils 4-3.

The game was tied at 3-3 heading into the third period before Tanner Pearson broke the tie at 6:17, giving Winnipeg a lead it wouldn’t give back. The loss extends New Jersey’s skid to four games after twice conceding the lead against the Jets. New Jersey once led 2-1 and 3-2 during the game.

“Too many (defensive lapses),” head coach Sheldon Keefe said. “Whether it’s soft around our net or losing structure at key times, just not good enough. We did enough good things to put ourselves in a position to win but too many mistakes that hurt you defensively, it’s hard to win like that.”

“In the third, it was just too long for us to get back to the structure that we played with in the first and second,” Jesper Bratt said. “And how we just played behind them, made them stop, we won pucks back and we spent more time in the Ozone and I think it took too long for us in the third period to get to that point.”

Cody Glass led the Devils with a two-goal performance, Luke Hughes picked up two assists, and Nico Hischier scored his team-leading 13th goal of the season in the loss.

"We did it to ourselves," Glass said of seeing the Jets take over in the third period. “I think in the first two periods we did a good job of getting over their skilled guys, not giving them any plays, obviously, stuff happens during the game, there’s going to be an odd-man rush, but we bounce back from that. But in the third we just weren’t making the right plays, not the right reads, we weren’t connected. The first and second period we did that. And that’s why it’s frustrating that it went away in the third.”

Alex Iafallo, Jonathan Toews and Gabriel Vilardi also scored for Winnipeg.