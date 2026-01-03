Devils Open New Year vs. Mammoth  | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils are hoping a third-period rally against Columbus on New Year’s Eve will be the spark to a turnaround for the second half of the 2025-26 season. New Jersey entered the third period trailing 2-0. Three goals by Nico Hischier, Arseny Gritsyuk and Luke Hughes in a 1:56 span catapulted the Devils to a 3-2 win. The win snapped a four-game losing streak (0-3-1).

New Jersey is still in a battle for playoff positioning in the East with just six points separating the final playoff spot (8th) from last place (16th) in the conference. The Devils will enter the contest against Utah sitting on the outside but only two points back (and three teams to leap).

Despite defeating the Blue Jackets, the Devils have struggled to score goals of late. The team has scored three goals or more in just two of their past eight games. They have just 12 goals over that eight-game span (3-4-1).

Utah has a fighting chance of making the playoffs in the Western Conference. The club has the same amount of points as the final Wild Card team (41, Seattle) but misses out due to current tie breakers.

(For perspective, the Sharks have 41 points and the final WC spot in the West, while the Columbus is in last place in the East with 40 points).

The Mammoth are in the middle of a three-game east coast swing that started off with a 7-2 victory on Long Island. Dylan Guenther recorded his first career hat trick and added an assist for four points in the win.