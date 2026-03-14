Game Day: Devils vs Kings

Saturday, March 14, 2026

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Devils Continue Homestand Vs. Kings | PREVIEW

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WATCH & LISTEN

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (32-31-2) vs. LOS ANGELES KINGS (27-23-15)

New Jersey hosts the sixth installment of its seven-game homestand against the Los Angeles Kings at Prudential Center on Saturday. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET.

Read below for your game preview presented by Mikula Contracting and check back for the pre-game story.

GAME DAY VIDEO
Devils Download: Coming after Morning Skate
Devils Pre-Game Interviews: Coming after Morning Skate

MORNING SKATE RECAP

NEWARK, NJ. - Check back following the Devils morning skate around 11:30 a.m. ET.

BY THE NUMBERS
 

THE SCOOP

The Devils’ will face the LA Kings for the sixth installment of a seven-game homestand, the longest for the club since the 1980s. New Jersey won the opening three games of the home swing before dropping the last two. They concluded the homestand on Monday against Boston.

The Kings are in thick of a fight for the Stanley Cup playoffs. With a win last night on Long Island, 3-2, Los Angeles leaped into the final Wild Card position in the Western Conference. However, there are three teams below them that that trail by two points or less (and a few of those teams have games in hand).

The Kings are in the midst of a five-game road trip. The club is 2-0-1 in the opening three games. The Devils are their fourth opponent and they will finish against the Rangers on Monday night.

This season will be the final for longtime legend Anze Kopitar. The captain of the Kings isn’t having his best statistical season, but is still the heart and soul of the club. The newly acquired Artemi Panarin paces the team with 66 points after being acquired from New York.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Jack Hughes continues to excel since the Olympic break. He has four goals and 11 points in eight games, which includes a hat trick and four-point night against the New York Rangers.

Kings: Forward Artemi Panarin has a new life in Los Angeles. He has nine points (2g-7a) in his first nine games with the Kings.

INJURIES

Devils:
Pesce (lower-body)
Noesen (knee)
MacEwen (upper body)

Kings:

Armia (undisclosed)
Kuzmenko (undisclosed)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

STATS LEADERS

 
DEVILS
OPPONENT
GOALS
Hischier, 21
Kempe, 26
ASSISTS
Bratt, 36
Panarin, 45
POINTS
Bratt, 50
Panarin, 66

GAME NOTES

  • The Devils and Kings meet for the second and final time this season, and the only time in New Jersey. 
  • The Devils won the previous matchup, 4-1, in Los Angeles on Nov. 1. 
  • Dawson Mercer scored two goals in the victory against the Kings while goalie Jacob Markstrom stopped 43 of 44 shots.
  • The Devils are 18-10-0 against the West this season.
Media Game Notes Head-to-Head: vs. Kings Stats Comparison Devils Stats Kings Stats
Game Summary Game Summary Event Summary Event Summary Shot Summary Shot Summary Time on Ice - Away Time on Ice - Away Time on Ice - Home Time on Ice - Home Full Game Play-by-Play Full Game Play-by-Play Face-Off Summary Face-Off Summary Face-Off Comparison Face-Off Comparison Rosters & Starting Lineups

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