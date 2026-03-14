Devils Continue Homestand Vs. Kings | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils’ will face the LA Kings for the sixth installment of a seven-game homestand, the longest for the club since the 1980s. New Jersey won the opening three games of the home swing before dropping the last two. They concluded the homestand on Monday against Boston.

The Kings are in thick of a fight for the Stanley Cup playoffs. With a win last night on Long Island, 3-2, Los Angeles leaped into the final Wild Card position in the Western Conference. However, there are three teams below them that that trail by two points or less (and a few of those teams have games in hand).

The Kings are in the midst of a five-game road trip. The club is 2-0-1 in the opening three games. The Devils are their fourth opponent and they will finish against the Rangers on Monday night.

This season will be the final for longtime legend Anze Kopitar. The captain of the Kings isn’t having his best statistical season, but is still the heart and soul of the club. The newly acquired Artemi Panarin paces the team with 66 points after being acquired from New York.