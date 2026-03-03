Devils Host Champs | PREVIEW
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (29-29-2) vs. FLORIDA PANTHERS (30-27-3)
New Jersey begins a seven-game homestand Tuesday night when they host the back-to-back defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.
Read below for your game preview and check back for the pre-game story.
GAME DAY VIDEO
MORNING SKATE RECAP
THE SCOOP
The Devils snapped their five-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory at St. Louis on Saturday night. Goalie Jacob Markstrom, who has played well in NHL action since a strong showing for Team Sweden at the Olympics, stopped 25 of 26 shots against for the win.
The Devils still have a long way to go in terms of getting back into serious playoff contention. They have 60 points, 11 back of the Wild Card. The club needs a serious extended winning streak. And the Panthers are one of the teams they’ll need to leap.
Florida is also fighting to get back in the playoff picture. Their 63 points places the slightly ahead of New Jersey but still far from the Wild Card position. Extended injury absences to Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk have really derailed their season and attempt at a three-peat.
Nothing is impossible, but things are really bleak for both clubs. And a loss tomorrow will only make the dim glow go that much darker.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Timo Meier had one of the best Olympic showings of anyone in the NHL. He posted three goals and seven points in five games for Team Switzerland. He carried that play back into NHL action. Meier has two goals in three games since returning, and has totaled 18 shots in those three contests.
Panthers: Sam Bennett has three goals and five points in three games since returning from the Olympics. Bennett won silver with Canada and was also the culprit that knocked out Jack Hughes’ teeth during the Gold Medal Game. Bennett has three goals in his last two games, including two goals on Long Island Sunday.
INJURIES
Devils:
MacEwen (upper body)
Panthers:
Barkov (knee)
Balinskis (undisclosed)
Nosek (knee)
Gadjovich (upper-body)
Jones (upper-body)
Schwindt (IR)
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Oct. 16 vs. Florida, W 3-1
- Nov. 20 at Florida, L 1-0
- March 3 vs. Florida
STATS LEADERS
|
DEVILS
|
PANTHERS
|
GOALS
|
Hischier, 20
|
Reinhart, 28
|
ASSISTS
|
Bratt, 30
|
Reinhart, 29
|
POINTS
|
Hischier, Bratt, 43
|
Reinhart, 57
GAME NOTES
- The Devils and Panthers meet for the third and final time this season, and for the second time at Prudential Center.
- The two clubs have split the opening two games of the season series with the home team successfully defending its turf.
- The Devils are 19-5-1 when scoring first.
- The contest against Florida is the start of the team's longest homestand of the year at seven games.
- Nico Hischier has 20 goals on the season. It's his 6th career 20-goal season, tying Bobby Holik for third in team history (Patrik Elias, John MacLean both have 10).
- Dawson Mercer will play his 389th straight game against Florida, moving into second place in team history (Ken Daneyko, 388). He trails only Travis Zajac's 401.