Devils Host Champs | PREVIEW

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Timo Meier had one of the best Olympic showings of anyone in the NHL. He posted three goals and seven points in five games for Team Switzerland. He carried that play back into NHL action. Meier has two goals in three games since returning, and has totaled 18 shots in those three contests.

Panthers: Sam Bennett has three goals and five points in three games since returning from the Olympics. Bennett won silver with Canada and was also the culprit that knocked out Jack Hughes’ teeth during the Gold Medal Game. Bennett has three goals in his last two games, including two goals on Long Island Sunday.

The Devils snapped their five-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory at St. Louis on Saturday night. Goalie Jacob Markstrom, who has played well in NHL action since a strong showing for Team Sweden at the Olympics, stopped 25 of 26 shots against for the win.

The Devils still have a long way to go in terms of getting back into serious playoff contention. They have 60 points, 11 back of the Wild Card. The club needs a serious extended winning streak. And the Panthers are one of the teams they’ll need to leap.

Florida is also fighting to get back in the playoff picture. Their 63 points places the slightly ahead of New Jersey but still far from the Wild Card position. Extended injury absences to Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk have really derailed their season and attempt at a three-peat.

Nothing is impossible, but things are really bleak for both clubs. And a loss tomorrow will only make the dim glow go that much darker.

INJURIES

Devils:

MacEwen (upper body)

Panthers:

Barkov (knee)

Balinskis (undisclosed)

Nosek (knee)

Gadjovich (upper-body)

Jones (upper-body)

Schwindt (IR)

