Game Day: Devils vs Panthers

Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Game Day Home Game Preview Game Notes Live Updates Game Story Game Reports Photo Gallery Gamecenter

Devils Host Champs | PREVIEW

devils panthers game preview
WATCH & LISTEN
 
 

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (29-29-2) vs. FLORIDA PANTHERS (30-27-3)

New Jersey begins a seven-game homestand Tuesday night when they host the back-to-back defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.

Read below for your game preview presented by Guaranteed Services and check back for the pre-game story.

GAME DAY VIDEO
Devils Download: Coming after Morning Skate
Devils Pre-Game Interviews: Coming after Morning Skate

MORNING SKATE RECAP

NEWARK, NJ. - Check back following the Devils morning skate around 11:30 a.m. ET.

BY THE NUMBERS
 

THE SCOOP

The Devils snapped their five-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory at St. Louis on Saturday night. Goalie Jacob Markstrom, who has played well in NHL action since a strong showing for Team Sweden at the Olympics, stopped 25 of 26 shots against for the win.

The Devils still have a long way to go in terms of getting back into serious playoff contention. They have 60 points, 11 back of the Wild Card. The club needs a serious extended winning streak. And the Panthers are one of the teams they’ll need to leap.

Florida is also fighting to get back in the playoff picture. Their 63 points places the slightly ahead of New Jersey but still far from the Wild Card position. Extended injury absences to Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk have really derailed their season and attempt at a three-peat.

Nothing is impossible, but things are really bleak for both clubs. And a loss tomorrow will only make the dim glow go that much darker.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Timo Meier had one of the best Olympic showings of anyone in the NHL. He posted three goals and seven points in five games for Team Switzerland. He carried that play back into NHL action. Meier has two goals in three games since returning, and has totaled 18 shots in those three contests.

Panthers: Sam Bennett has three goals and five points in three games since returning from the Olympics. Bennett won silver with Canada and was also the culprit that knocked out Jack Hughes’ teeth during the Gold Medal Game. Bennett has three goals in his last two games, including two goals on Long Island Sunday.  

The Devils snapped their five-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory at St. Louis on Saturday night. Goalie Jacob Markstrom, who has played well in NHL action since a strong showing for Team Sweden at the Olympics, stopped 25 of 26 shots against for the win.

The Devils still have a long way to go in terms of getting back into serious playoff contention. They have 60 points, 11 back of the Wild Card. The club needs a serious extended winning streak. And the Panthers are one of the teams they’ll need to leap.

Florida is also fighting to get back in the playoff picture. Their 63 points places the slightly ahead of New Jersey but still far from the Wild Card position. Extended injury absences to Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk have really derailed their season and attempt at a three-peat.

Nothing is impossible, but things are really bleak for both clubs. And a loss tomorrow will only make the dim glow go that much darker.

INJURIES

Devils:
MacEwen (upper body)

Panthers:
Barkov (knee)
Balinskis (undisclosed)
Nosek (knee)
Gadjovich (upper-body)
Jones (upper-body)
Schwindt (IR)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

STATS LEADERS

 
DEVILS
PANTHERS
GOALS
Hischier, 20
Reinhart, 28
ASSISTS
Bratt, 30
Reinhart, 29
POINTS
Hischier, Bratt, 43
Reinhart, 57

GAME NOTES

  • The Devils and Panthers meet for the third and final time this season, and for the second time at Prudential Center. 
  • The two clubs have split the opening two games of the season series with the home team successfully defending its turf. 
  • The Devils are 19-5-1 when scoring first. 
  • The contest against Florida is the start of the team's longest homestand of the year at seven games. 
  • Nico Hischier has 20 goals on the season. It's his 6th career 20-goal season, tying Bobby Holik for third in team history (Patrik Elias, John MacLean both have 10). 
  • Dawson Mercer will play his 389th straight game against Florida, moving into second place in team history (Ken Daneyko, 388). He trails only Travis Zajac's 401.
Media Game Notes Head-to-Head: vs. Panthers Stats Comparison Devils Stats Panthers Stats
Game Summary Game Summary Event Summary Event Summary Shot Summary Shot Summary Time on Ice - Away Time on Ice - Away Time on Ice - Home Time on Ice - Home Full Game Play-by-Play Full Game Play-by-Play Face-Off Summary Face-Off Summary Face-Off Comparison Face-Off Comparison Rosters & Starting Lineups

The Black and Red

Black and Red Full Season Ticket Membership has the most comprehensive Member Benefits, including exclusive access, flexibility, and the best seats for the best price!

Learn More

Devils New Years Plan

Book Your New Years Plan Today to receive a Limited Edition Nico Hischer Bobblehead.

See Plans & New Benefits

Group Tickets

Enjoy a fun, action-packed game as you cheer on the Devils with your crew! Bring a group of 10+ to receive exclusive benefits and specially-priced tickets!

Learn More