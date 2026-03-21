Offense Dries Up Against Capitals | GAME STORY

WASHINGTON, DC -Offense was tough to come by Friday night for the New Jersey Devils, snapping a stretch of four straight multi-goal games. Jesper Bratt finally broke through on Capitals netminder Logan Thompson with his 18th of the season, scoring with just 43 seconds left, but the Capitals had already built a 2-0 lead.

That late push wasn’t enough, though, as the Devils fell 2-1 to the Washington Capitals.

"I thought we had a push in the third, we had some looks,” Allen said. “But they’re a really good team in the DZone and the OZone. They have a really good hockey team here and made it difficult for us to get in tight in front of the net and get some good looks. When we did, Thompson made some great saves.”

"I thought it was a hard fought game today," head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "There was no easy ice out there.I thought our guys played hard, Washington certainly played hard and made it difficult on us, bt I thought the fact that we continued to dig in and push in the third period, a really good sign. That hasn't been the case for us in a lot of the season to have a push like that, so good signs. You just build off of that and move on to the next one."

Ryan Leonard opened the scoring, jumping off the bench and straight into the play, taking a feed from Brandon Duhaime and snapping it past Jake Allen in the first period.

From there, Allen did everything he could to keep New Jersey in it, turning aside 26 of 27 shots. But the Devils couldn’t generate much offensively, not finding the back of the net until the final minute.

“I feel bad for him," captain Nico Hischier said post-game about his goaltender. "He gave everything he had and we’ve got to make sure that we get the win for him. Played an unbelievable game, in the third, kept us in the game, big saves. We just couldn’t score. We’ve got to be better for him.”

Bratt’s late goal came after Aliaksei Protas extended the Capitals’ lead to 2-0 with an empty-netter, leaving New Jersey with too little time to complete the comeback.