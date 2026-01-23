Devils Go for the Sweep of Western Canada in Vancouver | PREVIEW
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (26-22-2) at VANCOUVER CANUCKS (17-28-5)
New Jersey continues its four-game road trip with a stop in Vancouver to face the Canucks at Rogers Place.
Read below for your game preview presented by Central Jersey Trucking and Rigging and check back for the pre-game story.
GAME DAY VIDEO
Devils Download: Coming after Morning Skate
Devils Pre-Game Interviews: Coming after Morning Skate
MORNING SKATE RECAP
VANCOUVER, BC. - Check back following the Devils morning skate around 2:30 p.m. ET.
THE SCOOP
The New Jersey Devils are riding some positive momentum into their game against the Vancouver Cancuks. Winners of four of their last five games, and winning games on back-to-back nights to sweep Alberta to start this four-game trip, the Devils are feeling positive about where their game is trending.
Head coach Sheldon Keefe has, however, had to make some adjustments on his back end, as defenseman Luke Hughes has been placed on Long-Term Injured Reserve after suffering a shoulder injury in Calgary on Monday. In Hughes' absence, Keefe has moved Simon Nemec to the left side, his off side, to help balance out his three pairs. In addition to Hughes going on LTIR, the Devils recalled Colton White from Utica (AHL), and he joined the club in Vancouver. He practiced as an extra, fourth defensive pairing, with forward Juho Lammikko filling in on the left side.
The Devils are currently four points out of the final Wild Card spot with 54 points.
The Vancouver Canucks have had a very difficult year, and currently sit last among all 32 NHL teams with just 39 points and 17 wins through 50 games. They did, however, produce some positive news recently, snapping an 11-game winless streak.
Forward Teddy Blueger, who averaged just over 14 minutes a night last season, returned to the Canucks lineup after rehabbing an injury that has kept him out since Oct. 19. Wednesday’s game against the Capitals was just his third game this season.
After the Canucks practice on Thursday, head coach Adam Foote said that forward Filip Chytill could return to the Vancouver lineup against the Devils. The centerman has been out since Oct. 19, and has played just six games this season.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Dougie Hamilton's offensive touch has been on full display, of late. Hamilton has six points, all assists, in the Devils' last five games. Hamilton's turnaround began with being a healthy scratch against the Winnipeg Jets, and since then, has had points in every game he’s played, including two assists in his return to the lineup against the Minnesota Wild.
Canucks: Brock Boeser’s two-point night against the Capitals helped Vancouver back into the win column, scoring a goal and an assist.
INJURIES
Devils:
L. Hughes (shoulder)
McLaughlin (undisclosed)
MacEwen (upper body)
Canucks:
Chytil (upper body)
Demko (lower body)
Rossi (lower body)
Forbort (undisclosed)
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Dec. 14 vs. Canucks, 2-1 L
- Jan. 23 at Canucks
STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
CANUCKS
GOALS
Hischier,15
Pettersson, 13
ASSISTS
Bratt, 26
Hronek, 25
POINTS
Hischier, Bratt, 37
Pettersson, Hronek, 29
GAME NOTES
- New Jersey placed defenseman Luke Hughes on Long Term Injured Reserve, retroactive to January 19. In addition, the club recalled defenseman Colton White.
- Jacob Markstrom spent parts of seven seasons with the Canucks from 2013 to 2020. While with Vancouver, Markstrom had a 99-93-27 record over 229 appearances.
- Dougie Hamilton, who practiced with the Devils first power play unit, is one goal away from 50 power play goals.
- Connor Brown served as the net-front presence on the first power play unit at practice on Thursday, on a unit with Hamilton, Nico Hischier, Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt.