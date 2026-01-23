Devils Go for the Sweep of Western Canada in Vancouver | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The New Jersey Devils are riding some positive momentum into their game against the Vancouver Cancuks. Winners of four of their last five games, and winning games on back-to-back nights to sweep Alberta to start this four-game trip, the Devils are feeling positive about where their game is trending.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe has, however, had to make some adjustments on his back end, as defenseman Luke Hughes has been placed on Long-Term Injured Reserve after suffering a shoulder injury in Calgary on Monday. In Hughes' absence, Keefe has moved Simon Nemec to the left side, his off side, to help balance out his three pairs. In addition to Hughes going on LTIR, the Devils recalled Colton White from Utica (AHL), and he joined the club in Vancouver. He practiced as an extra, fourth defensive pairing, with forward Juho Lammikko filling in on the left side.

The Devils are currently four points out of the final Wild Card spot with 54 points.

The Vancouver Canucks have had a very difficult year, and currently sit last among all 32 NHL teams with just 39 points and 17 wins through 50 games. They did, however, produce some positive news recently, snapping an 11-game winless streak.

Forward Teddy Blueger, who averaged just over 14 minutes a night last season, returned to the Canucks lineup after rehabbing an injury that has kept him out since Oct. 19. Wednesday’s game against the Capitals was just his third game this season.

After the Canucks practice on Thursday, head coach Adam Foote said that forward Filip Chytill could return to the Vancouver lineup against the Devils. The centerman has been out since Oct. 19, and has played just six games this season.