Devils Play First of Two Road Games to Close Out 2025 | PREVIEW
Devils visit Toronto Maple Leafs looking to stop three-game slide
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (20-16-2) at TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (17-15-6)
New Jersey kicks off a year-end two-game road trip in Toronto as they face the Malpe Leafs Tuesday night.
GAME DAY VIDEO
THE SCOOP
After a road trip that saw the Devils win two out of two in Utah and Vegas, the Devils played three games, bookended by Christmas and came away with a regulation loss to the Buffalo Sabres and New York Islanders plus an overtime loss to the Washington Capitals.
Heading into Monday's action, the Devils were tied for the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with 42 points.
Jack Hughes and Timo Meier are tied for the team lead with 11 goals apiece. Jesper Bratt, who had a big two-goal effort in Saturday's game against Washington, is the team leader in assists with 23 and points with 31.
The Maple Leafs have had a season that hasn't met expectations. They have 40 points, still within striking distance at two points behind the Devils and seven other teams in the tight Eastern Conference. They've picked up points in three straight, including a gutsy 3-2 overtime loss to the Eastern Conference leading Detroit Red Wings on Sunday in the second game of a back-to-back.
John Tavares and Auston Matthews lead the Leafs in goals with 15 while William Nylander is tops in assists (27) and points (41). Nylander missed practice on Monday and is considered day-to-day with his status for this game in question.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Nico Hischier has four points in the Devils' last five games, all assists. Jesper Bratt scored twice last game, to break out of a goal scoring slump.
Maple Leafs: John Tavares has five points in the Leafs' last five games. Matthew Knies has three goals in that span while Max Domi has four helpers.
INJURIES
Devils:
Nemec (undisclosed)
Dadonov (upper body)
Kovacevic (knee)
McLaughlin (undisclosed)
MacEwen (upper body)
Maple Leafs:
Nylander (undisclosed)
Carlo (foot)
Stolarz (upper body)
Mermis (undisclosed)
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Oct. 21 at Toronto, 5-2 W
- Dec. 30 at Toronto
- Mar. 4 vs. Toronto
STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
MAPLE LEAFS
GOALS
Meier & J.Hughes, 11
Tavares & Matthews, 15
ASSISTS
Bratt, 23
Nylander, 27
POINTS
Bratt, 31
Nylander, 41
GAME NOTES
- Toronto's power play is only 15.5% which ranks 27th in the NHL. Devils are 10th at 21.3%
- Leafs have the best face-off percentage in the NHL at 56.4%.
- Joseph Woll has been strong for the Leafs in the month of December with a record of 5-1-0 in six starts with a 2.66 goals-against average and .912 save percentage.