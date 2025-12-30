Devils Play First of Two Road Games to Close Out 2025 | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

After a road trip that saw the Devils win two out of two in Utah and Vegas, the Devils played three games, bookended by Christmas and came away with a regulation loss to the Buffalo Sabres and New York Islanders plus an overtime loss to the Washington Capitals.

Heading into Monday's action, the Devils were tied for the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with 42 points.

Jack Hughes and Timo Meier are tied for the team lead with 11 goals apiece. Jesper Bratt, who had a big two-goal effort in Saturday's game against Washington, is the team leader in assists with 23 and points with 31.

The Maple Leafs have had a season that hasn't met expectations. They have 40 points, still within striking distance at two points behind the Devils and seven other teams in the tight Eastern Conference. They've picked up points in three straight, including a gutsy 3-2 overtime loss to the Eastern Conference leading Detroit Red Wings on Sunday in the second game of a back-to-back.

John Tavares and Auston Matthews lead the Leafs in goals with 15 while William Nylander is tops in assists (27) and points (41). Nylander missed practice on Monday and is considered day-to-day with his status for this game in question.