Devils Head to Canadian Capital | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils continue their quest for a playoff berth. Following a 3-2 overtime win against Nashville on Thursday, the club has climbed to within seven points of the New York Islanders for the final Metro position and nine points to Boston for the final Wild Card spot.

New Jersey faces an Ottawa team that is at its heels. The Devils’ 58 points is just one ahead of Ottawa (57) but the Senators have one game in hand.

The biggest question heading into the game is the status of center Jack Hughes. He suffered a lower-body injury against Nashville and was limited to just three shifts. Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said he “tweaked something” but it wasn’t expected to be long term. However, it isn't known yet if he'll be available against the Senators. Center Cody Glass (lower-body) missed the last game for New Jersey but did join them in Ottawa and could return to the lineup.

The Senators are coming off of two big victories against Colorado (5-2) and Vegas (7-1). The contest against New Jersey is the final of a four-game homestand. They’ll play their final three games before the Olympic break on the road.

Ottawa forward Tim Stutzle leads the team in goals (24) and points (55). The team has four players with 40 or more points on the season. Goalies Linus Ullmark and Leevi Meritainen have split the duties in net.