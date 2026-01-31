Game Day: Devils at Senators

Saturday, January 31, 2026

LIVE UPDATES: Devils at Senators

Get regular updates, highlights and more as the Devils take on the Ottawa Senators

The Devils face the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSG or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

No goals as of yet

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier-Glass-Brown
Gritsyuk-Hischier-Hämeenaho
Dadonov-Mercer-Bratt
Cotter-Glendening-Tsyplakov

Siegenthaler-Kovacevic
Pesce-Hamilton
Dillon-Nemec

Allen
Markstrom

SENATORS LINEUP

Tkachuk- Cozens-Greig
Batherson-Stutzle-Giroux
Cousins-Pinto-Amadio
Halliday-Eller-Zetterlund

Sanderson-Zub
Chabot-Jensen
Kleven- Spence

Ullmark
Meritainen

