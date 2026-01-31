LIVE UPDATES: Devils at Senators

The Devils face the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSG or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
Get regular updates, highlights and more as the Devils take on the Ottawa Senators
No goals as of yet
Meier-Glass-Brown
Gritsyuk-Hischier-Hämeenaho
Dadonov-Mercer-Bratt
Cotter-Glendening-Tsyplakov
Siegenthaler-Kovacevic
Pesce-Hamilton
Dillon-Nemec
Allen
Markstrom
Tkachuk- Cozens-Greig
Batherson-Stutzle-Giroux
Cousins-Pinto-Amadio
Halliday-Eller-Zetterlund
Sanderson-Zub
Chabot-Jensen
Kleven- Spence
Ullmark
Meritainen
