Devils, Rangers Conclude Hudson River Rivalry | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils and Rangers conclude the 2025-26 Hudson River Rivalry at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night. The Devils are looking to make a series sweep after posting identical 6-3 wins in the two previous matchups.

The Devils’ play continues on the upswing as they’ve posted a 9-4-0 record in their past 13 games. Though the team’s playoff hopes are dashed – 10 points out with nine to play – the club has found some success of late.

The key has been an offensive surge in those 13 games. The club has totaled 56 goals in that stretch, an average of 4.3 goals per game. The offensive explosion also coincides with the team getting both Hughes brothers – Jack and Luke – back in the fold and at full health.

The Rangers are contending for a lottery pick and a high draft pick no matter what. The “retool” has them in last place in the Eastern Conference. They have the third-worst record overall in the NHL and couple pick in the top-3 in the upcoming NHL Draft.

New York is playing a stretch of 11 out of 13 games at home. The club is 2-3-1 in the first six home games of that 11 stretch, which includes a 6-3 setback to New Jersey on March 18.