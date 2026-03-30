Devils, Rangers Conclude Hudson River Rivalry | PREVIEW
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (38-32-2) at NEW YORK RANGERS (30-35-9)
New Jersey concludes the Hudson River Rivalry with a final battle against the New York Rangers this season at Madison Square Garden.
Read below for your game preview presented by Training Innovations and check back for the pre-game story.
|
GAME DAY VIDEO
|
Devils Download: Coming After Morning Skate
|
Devils Pre-Game Interviews: Coming After Morning Skate
MORNING SKATE RECAP
NEWARK, NJ - Check back following morning skate around 11:00 a.m. ET.
THE SCOOP
The Devils and Rangers conclude the 2025-26 Hudson River Rivalry at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night. The Devils are looking to make a series sweep after posting identical 6-3 wins in the two previous matchups.
The Devils’ play continues on the upswing as they’ve posted a 9-4-0 record in their past 13 games. Though the team’s playoff hopes are dashed – 10 points out with nine to play – the club has found some success of late.
The key has been an offensive surge in those 13 games. The club has totaled 56 goals in that stretch, an average of 4.3 goals per game. The offensive explosion also coincides with the team getting both Hughes brothers – Jack and Luke – back in the fold and at full health.
The Rangers are contending for a lottery pick and a high draft pick no matter what. The “retool” has them in last place in the Eastern Conference. They have the third-worst record overall in the NHL and couple pick in the top-3 in the upcoming NHL Draft.
New York is playing a stretch of 11 out of 13 games at home. The club is 2-3-1 in the first six home games of that 11 stretch, which includes a 6-3 setback to New Jersey on March 18.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Jack Hughes has been a world beater since returning with gold from the Winter Olympic Games. He has 27 points (10g-17a) in 16 games, which includes a hat trick, two four-point games and two three-point games.
Rangers: Rookie Adam Sykora made his NHL debut on March 25. He recorded his first career NHL goal/point one game later against Chicago. The second-round pick (63rd overall) in 2022 also scored in his third game, giving him goals in back-to-back games and two goals in his first three career NHL games.
INJURIES
Devils:
Gritsyuk (undisclosed)
Pesce (lower-body)
Noesen (knee)
MacEwen (upper body)
Rangers:
Rempe (IR, thumb)
Quick (undisclosed)
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- March 7 vs. NY Rangers, W 6-3
- March 18 at NY Rangers, W 6-3
- March 31 at NY Rangers
STATS LEADERS
|
DEVILS
|
RANGERS
|
GOALS
|
Hischier, 26
|
Zibanejad, 32
|
ASSISTS
|
Bratt, 42
|
Zibanejad, 37
|
POINTS
|
J.Hughes, 63
|
Zibanejad, 69
GAME NOTES
- The Devils and Rangers meet for the third and final time this season, and for the second time at Madison Square Garden in two weeks.
- New Jersey won the opening two contests by matching 6-3 scores. The Devils won 6-3 at Prudential Center on March 7 and then 6-3 at MSG on March 18.
- Jack Hughes leads all players in scoring for the season series. He has four goals and seven points in two games. He notched a hat trick and four-point night in the March 7 matchup in New Jersey. He followed that with a goal and three points at MSG on March 18.
- In 25 career games against the Rangers, Hughes has 20 goals and 35 points.
- Jesper Bratt has five points (2g-3a) in two games against the Rangers this season.