Devils Invade MSG for First Time This Season | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils have won six of their last eight games, and the biggest factor in their success has been an offensive explosion. They’ve scored 31 games in those contests (3.88 goals per game).

New Jersey completed a seven-game homestand that saw the club go 5-2-0 with some dramatic victories against Toronto, NY Rangers, Los Angeles and Boston. Now the Devils hit the road for a five-game road trip, starting at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.

The Rangers have struggled all season long, and currently have the worst record in the Eastern Conference. But the team has had some surprising success of late. They’ve gone 5-2-0 in their last seven contests, with wins against Minnesota, Philadelphia and Toronto.

The Rangers will be at MSG a lot over the next three weeks, with 11 of 13 games at home, including their own seven-game homestand.