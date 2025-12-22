Devils Visit Long Island Before Holiday Break | PREVIEW
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (20-15-1) vs. NEW YORK ISLANDERS (19-13-4)
New Jersey plays its final game before the three-day holiday break when it visits the Islanders at UBS Arena.
Read below for your game preview and check back for the pre-game story.
THE SCOOP
The Devils will play their final game before the holiday break and look to enter the holiday season on a high note after a loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. New Jersey has won four of it's last seven games, including a two-game win streak through Vegas and Utah.
On Sunday night, New Jersey saw several roster reinforcements added to the lineup with the return of Jack Hughes, Timo Meier and Arseny Gritsyuk. Hughes, in his first game back since suffering a finger injury in a freak accident five weeks ago, scored in his return. It was his 11th goal of the season and tied Meier for the club lead. Hughes's 11th goal of the season brings his season total points to 21 in 18 games played.
The Islanders currently rank third in the Metropolitan Division with 42 points, while the Devils are in the Wild Card 2 spot with 41 points. Both teams have played 36 games this season, and while the Devils have more wins (20), the Islanders have more Overtime/Shootout points (4).
New York received some positive news on the injury front, with key forward Bo Horvat rejoining practice in a non-contact jersey on Monday. Horvat has been out with a lower-body injury since Dec. 11. Head coach Patrick Roy considered Horvat “doubtful” to return on Tuesday. The club also announced that starting goaltender Ilya Sorokin will be shut down until after the holiday break due to an injury.
The club recalled Marcus Hoberg from their American Hockey League affiliate, while announcing that David Rittich will start against New Jersey.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Connor Brown has been counted on for his offense as of late, with three goals in his last five games, including three goals in four games, dating back to Dec. 13 against Anaheim.
Islanders: Anders Lee has seven points in his previous five games, including a four-point night (2g-2a) against Anaheim on Dec. 13.
INJURIES
Devils:
Nemec (undisclosed)
Dadonov (upper body)
Kovacevic (knee)
McLaughlin (undisclosed)
MacEwen (upper body)
Islanders:
Horvat (lower body)
Sorokin (undisclosed)
Palmieri (knee)
Bear (undisclosed)
Romanov (shoulder)
Varlamov (knee)
Engvall (ankle)
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Nov. 10 vs. Islanders, 3-2 OTL
- Dec. 23 at Islanders
- Jan. 6 at Islanders
- Feb. 5 vs. Islanders
STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
ISLANDERS
Goals
Meier, J. Hughes (11)
Horvat (19)
Assists
Bratt (23)
Barzal (19)
Points
Bratt (29)
Horvat (31)
GAME NOTES
- New Jersey continues to struggle when trailing heading into the third period. They are 0-13-0 this season when entering the third, trailing.
- The Islanders are 2-11-1 when trailing after two periods.
- Jack Hughes's goal against Buffalo was the 152nd of his career to pass Randy McKay and tie Brian Gionta for 13th most goals scored in franchise history.
- The Isles are 3-0 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 3-4 in shootouts.
- The Devils have a record of 11-2-1 in one-goal games.