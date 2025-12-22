Devils Visit Long Island Before Holiday Break | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils will play their final game before the holiday break and look to enter the holiday season on a high note after a loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. New Jersey has won four of it's last seven games, including a two-game win streak through Vegas and Utah.

On Sunday night, New Jersey saw several roster reinforcements added to the lineup with the return of Jack Hughes, Timo Meier and Arseny Gritsyuk. Hughes, in his first game back since suffering a finger injury in a freak accident five weeks ago, scored in his return. It was his 11th goal of the season and tied Meier for the club lead. Hughes's 11th goal of the season brings his season total points to 21 in 18 games played.

The Islanders currently rank third in the Metropolitan Division with 42 points, while the Devils are in the Wild Card 2 spot with 41 points. Both teams have played 36 games this season, and while the Devils have more wins (20), the Islanders have more Overtime/Shootout points (4).

New York received some positive news on the injury front, with key forward Bo Horvat rejoining practice in a non-contact jersey on Monday. Horvat has been out with a lower-body injury since Dec. 11. Head coach Patrick Roy considered Horvat “doubtful” to return on Tuesday. The club also announced that starting goaltender Ilya Sorokin will be shut down until after the holiday break due to an injury.

The club recalled Marcus Hoberg from their American Hockey League affiliate, while announcing that David Rittich will start against New Jersey.