Devils Finish Homestand Against Vegas | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils complete a four-game homestand against Vegas. New Jersey has dropped the first three games of this run. It’s only the second time all season that the Devils have lost three straight.

The Devils have slipped to the No. 1 spot in the Wild Card race with 33 points. They are two points inside the playoff bracket and three points behind Washington for first place in the Metro. That’s how tight the race is with a mere seven points difference between the top team and bottom team in the division.

The Devils continue to play without superstar center Jack Hughes (finger) and top defenseman Brett Pesce (upper-body).

Vegas begins a five-game road trip in New Jersey that will include stops at NY Rangers, NY Islanders, Philadelphia and Columbus. The Golden Knights are currently in second place in the Pacific Division (one point behind Anaheim).

The Golden Knights made a big splash in free agency after signing Mitch Marner to an 8-year, $96 million contract with a $12 million average annual value. In his premier season with Vegas, Marner has five goals, 20 assists and 25 points.