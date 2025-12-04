Devils Finish Homestand Against Vegas | PREVIEW
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (16-10-1) vs. VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS (12-6-8)
The Devils conclude a four-game homestand against the Vegas Golden Knights at Prudential Center on Friday night.
Read below for your game preview presented by Connection Personnel and check back for the pre-game story.
GAME DAY VIDEO
Devils Download: Coming after morning skate.
Devils Pre-Game Interviews: Coming after morning skate.
MORNING SKATE RECAP
NEWARK, NJ. - Check back following the Devils morning skate around 12:30 p.m. ET.
THE SCOOP
The Devils complete a four-game homestand against Vegas. New Jersey has dropped the first three games of this run. It’s only the second time all season that the Devils have lost three straight.
The Devils have slipped to the No. 1 spot in the Wild Card race with 33 points. They are two points inside the playoff bracket and three points behind Washington for first place in the Metro. That’s how tight the race is with a mere seven points difference between the top team and bottom team in the division.
The Devils continue to play without superstar center Jack Hughes (finger) and top defenseman Brett Pesce (upper-body).
Vegas begins a five-game road trip in New Jersey that will include stops at NY Rangers, NY Islanders, Philadelphia and Columbus. The Golden Knights are currently in second place in the Pacific Division (one point behind Anaheim).
The Golden Knights made a big splash in free agency after signing Mitch Marner to an 8-year, $96 million contract with a $12 million average annual value. In his premier season with Vegas, Marner has five goals, 20 assists and 25 points.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Devils captain Nico Hischier went pointless in the last game against Dallas. But prior to that, he enjoyed a 6-game scoring streak with 6 goals and 6 assists for 12 points.
Golden Knights: Mark Stone has recorded at least one point in all 10 games he’s played this season. Stone missed time with injury, but has a 4-game scoring streak since his return totaling 4 points (2g-2a).
INJURIES
Devils:
J. Hughes (finger)
Pesce (upper-body)
Dadonov (hand)
Kovacevic (knee)
McLaughlin (undisclosed)
MacEwen (upper body)
Golden Knights:
Lauzon (undisclosed, IR)
Hill (lower-body, IR)
Karlsson (lower-body, IR)
Pietrangelo (hip, IR)
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Dec. 5 vs. Vegas
- Dec. 17 at Vegas
STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
GOLDEN KNIGHTS
Goals
4 tied at 10
3 tied at 11
Assists
Bratt: 21
Eichel: 21
Points
Bratt: 26
Eichel: 32
GAME NOTES
- The Devils will face Vegas twice in the next 12 days starting in Jersey on Friday and then again in Vegas on Dec. 17.
- The Devils were 9-0-1 at home to start the season, but is 0-3-0 in the last three games at Prudential Center.
- Vegas has won 53.9% of its faceoffs, ranking 3rd in the NHL.