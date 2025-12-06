Devils Skid Reaches 4 | GAME STORY

NEWARK, NJ - The Devils’ losing skid reached four games as they went winless on a four-game homestand following a 3-0 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights at Prudential Center on Friday night.

Vegas goalie Akira Schmid stopped all 24 shots he faced to record a comeback against his former team. Shea Theodore, Tomas Hertl and Ivan Barbashev added goals for the Knights.

The Devils, who have been shutout in consecutive games, haven’t scored a goal in the last 128:09 minutes.

“We need everybody on board,” captain Nico Hischier said. “We have our foundation, and it starts with just competing. We’ve also got to find a way to score goals. Without scoring goals, you aren’t winning.

"It's our job to not get too low or not get too high. Now we're hitting adversity. You have to follow the process. We have to dig in. We have to simplify our game and get a dirty win."

With the loss, the Devils have fallen out of playoff spot. Though they have a chance to quickly correct Saturday night as they fly out following tonight’s game to Boston to face the Bruins tomorrow.

“I think anytime you pile up a streak like this where you’re not getting any points, you’re going to feel it,” head coach Sheldon Keefe said. “It’s magnified with how tight (the standings are). We got an eight-game winning streak, so we gave ourselves a buffer. But that’s running out. So, you have to get ack out and get points. I think getting out on the road comes at a really good time for us.

“No times to waste and no time to wait. We’ll just get right back to it tomorrow.”