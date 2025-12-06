Game Day: Devils vs Golden Knights

Friday, December 5, 2025

Devils Skid Reaches 4 | GAME STORY

New Jersey's 3-0 loss to Vegas was its fourth straight setback

NEWARK, NJ - The Devils’ losing skid reached four games as they went winless on a four-game homestand following a 3-0 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights at Prudential Center on Friday night.

Vegas goalie Akira Schmid stopped all 24 shots he faced to record a comeback against his former team. Shea Theodore, Tomas Hertl and Ivan Barbashev added goals for the Knights.

The Devils, who have been shutout in consecutive games, haven’t scored a goal in the last 128:09 minutes.

“We need everybody on board,” captain Nico Hischier said. “We have our foundation, and it starts with just competing. We’ve also got to find a way to score goals. Without scoring goals, you aren’t winning.

"It's our job to not get too low or not get too high. Now we're hitting adversity. You have to follow the process. We have to dig in. We have to simplify our game and get a dirty win."

With the loss, the Devils have fallen out of playoff spot. Though they have a chance to quickly correct Saturday night as they fly out following tonight’s game to Boston to face the Bruins tomorrow.

“I think anytime you pile up a streak like this where you’re not getting any points, you’re going to feel it,” head coach Sheldon Keefe said. “It’s magnified with how tight (the standings are). We got an eight-game winning streak, so we gave ourselves a buffer. But that’s running out. So, you have to get ack out and get points. I think getting out on the road comes at a really good time for us.

“No times to waste and no time to wait. We’ll just get right back to it tomorrow.”

Devils Post-Game Interviews: Markstrom | Hischier | Keefe

Game-changing highlights from the matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the New Jersey Devils

Here are some observations from the game:

• The Devils played a tight game against Vegas. It was a 1-0 game until Vegas scored twice in the final five minutes of regulation. But for the opening 55 minutes, the Devils were right there with the Golden Knights. They just couldn't find a way to solve Schmid.

• Goalie Jacob Markstrom made several big-time saves in the opening period. However, a squeaker from Theodore got through the armpit of Markstrom with 12.7 seconds remaining in the first period.

It’s a goal that Markstrom wants to have back and it was a major difference in the game, as the score was 1-0 in the final minutes of the third period.

Markstrom: “I have to be better. It should be a 0-0 game coming into the last five minutes, but it’s not.”

Hischier: "We're a team. We win together, we lose together. Markstrom had unbelievable saves in the second and first period. We have to get a goal for him. That's what we have to do."

• The Devils thought they took a 1-0 lead halfway through the first period when Timo Meier’s shot from the near wall hit something in front and sneaked through Vegas goalie Akira Schmid. However, the Golden Knights challenged the play for offside, and the officials waved off the goal following a video review.

Meier was the adjudged to be offside. He had possession of the puck, but it drifted from his stick at the blue line and his skates crossed over before the puck. Since it wasn’t on his stick, the officials ruled he didn’t have possession and therefore was offside. Had Meier maintained possession of the puck, the play would have been ruled onside.

• Vegas also had a goal disallowed as Pavel Dorofeyev got his stick on a puck and re-directed it into the net. However, the officials disallowed the goal immediately, adjudging that the deflection came from above the crossbar. A video review confirmed that a high stick was used and thus it remained a scoreless game at that juncture.

• For the second consecutive game, the Devils founds themselves with zero goals entering the third period. And for the second consecutive game, they shuffled their forward lines. They used the following triumvirates:

Palat – Hischier – Bratt
Meier – Glass – Mercer

The Devils hit the road for a contest against the Boston Bruins Saturday at TD Garden. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET. 
